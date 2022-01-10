The Kingdom recorded 4,963 injuries during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of injuries to one million and 200 cases since the first infection was detected on March 2, 2020.

And 14,911 deaths have been counted since the beginning of the epidemic in Morocco, which has witnessed an acceleration in the spread of the virus three weeks ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

And now the mutant omicron represents 70 percent of the infections recorded in the country.

And the epidemiologist Maad Merabet from the National Center for Public Emergency Operations expected that the Omicron wave would reach its peak during the third week of January, according to what was quoted by the “Media 24” media website.

Experts estimate that in the coming weeks, the record number of daily injuries will be exceeded (12,039 on August 5, 2021).

In the face of the acceleration of the epidemic, the Moroccan authorities closed the air and sea borders from November 29 to January 31, and the decision severely affected tourism, hotels and restaurants, a vital sector of the kingdom’s economy.

The authorities also banned major cultural and artistic festivals and events since the beginning of December, and justified their decision by wanting to “preserve Morocco’s achievements in combating the pandemic.”