Highlights: Andhra Pradesh withdraws decision to open school from October 5

Education Minister said, instead of October 5, schools will now open from November 2

The biggest challenge is to open schools due to Corona, parents are scared

Kovid guidelines will be difficult to be followed in schools

Amravati / New Delhi

Unlock 5 guidelines are coming soon. Everyone will be keeping an eye on the decision of the Center to open the corona school news in this time guidelines. However, experts believe that schools up to class 8 (school kab khulenge) will be closed for the time being. The Andhra Pradesh government, on the other hand, had decided to open the school from October 5, but has postponed it for the time being due to Corona’s havoc.

Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimalpu Suresh said on Tuesday that it has now been decided to open the school from November 2 instead of October 5. Andhra Pradesh was the first state to first decide to open a school on 5 September, but had to back down from its decision given Corona’s pace.



Central government has given permission to open schools up to 9-12th

Let us know that from September 21, the children of classes 9-12th have been voluntarily allowed to come to school for guidance. However, due to the speed of Corona, most of the schools are deserted. In states where schools are open, parents are not sending children to school for fear of Corona.

What are the challenges regarding opening a school?

The Center had given permission to open schools from September 21 to 9-12th on voluntary basis in Unlock-4 guidelines. Many states have also implemented this, but the attendance of students is very low even after the school opens. Parents are hesitant to send children to school due to fear of corona virus. There are some challenges to open schools that both parents and schools have to deal with-

– It will be difficult for every child to follow the Kovid guidelines.

– Lack of resources near small schools. Sanitization, thermal scanning of each child will be difficult.

– The problem will come in the transportation of children. It will be challenging to take care of social distancing in buses, vans, school rickshaws.

– There will be apprehension of administrative negligence in government primary schools, monitoring of every school will also be difficult.

– It will not be easy to manage the crowd of children from the time of opening of school to interval and interval.

– During the entire class of 4 to 8 hours, sitting with a mask on the children will also be difficult.

Corona is also afraid of parents

Parents say that schools are giving them confidence that all steps are being taken to protect students. Umesh Malviya, father of a student in Bhopal, said, ‘It is true that good preparation has been done for students in schools. But there is still fear of the corona virus. The cases of Kovid-19 are continuously increasing and it is scaring us. Mita Sharma, the mother of a student said, “I will not send my child to school under any circumstances.”