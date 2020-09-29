In the last 24 hours 70,589 new cases of Corona virus have been registered in the country. While 84,877 patients have been cured. However 776 patients lost their lives too. The total number of infected in the country has now increased to 61 lakh 45 thousand. Of these, 96,318 people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 9 lakh 47 thousand and 51 lakh 1 thousand people have been cured.

The farmers have now decided to continue their agitation against the agricultural law till October 2. A day before this, i.e. on October 1, farmers will launch a nationwide rail movement. Farmers are still sitting on the railway track in Amritsar in Punjab and demonstrations are being held in different parts of the state.

The CAG in its report tabled in Parliament said that before the purchase of Rafale jet with France in April 2016, the government had changed the defense procurement policy. The CAG said that when the deal of 36 Rafale fighter jets was signed between India and France, the inevitability of declaring them as Offset Partner was over.

On the 113th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, lyricist Javed Akhtar and actress Kangana Ranaut clashed. Javed Akhtar said that Bhagat Singh was a Marxist and had also written an article called ‘Why am I an atheist’. Kangana tweeted on this and targeted Javed Akhtar.

The gang-rape victim died in Safdarjung Hospital in Hathras today. Two days ago, the 19-year-old victim was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Four youths from the village gang-raped the girl. In this case, the police have arrested the four accused.

