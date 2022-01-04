Coronary vaccines Vantaa is starting to distribute third vaccinations to employees from elsewhere without an appointment

Vantaa will start giving third vaccinations without an appointment and for children aged 5 to 11 with an appointment.

Vantaa From the beginning of January, the city will also offer vaccinations to other city social and health care and education workers coming to work from other locations.

It is possible for employees to receive their vaccine on a walk-in basis, ie without an appointment, according to a press release from the City of Vantaa.

Vaccines are given at seven vaccination points in Vantaa, all of which are available with or without an appointment. Customers arriving without an appointment should be prepared for queuing.

Vantaa residents temporarily residing in another municipality can apply for coroner vaccination at the nearest vaccination point without a separate commitment.

Free an appointment for a third coronary vaccine has previously been available to anyone over the age of 18 who has been vaccinated for at least five months. One third of Vantaa residents over the age of 12 have already received a third coroner vaccination.

The first and second coronary vaccines have been available without appointment to anyone over the age of 12.

Vaccination periods for the first coronary vaccine in Vantaa are offered to all 5–11-year-olds. Also in Espoo, 5-11 year olds can get their first vaccine by appointment. At the end of the year, Helsinki set aside some vaccination periods for 5–11-year-olds.

Helsinki announced on Tuesday, January 4, that it will open an appointment for coroner vaccination for city employees on the occupational health care side.

Correction 4.1.2022 at 20:35 Corrected incorrect information that Vantaa would distribute vaccinations to all city employees. These are workers in social and health care and early childhood education. In addition, information has been specified that in Vantaa, anyone over the age of 18 can receive the coronary vaccine without an appointment.