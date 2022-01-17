Coronary vaccines This is how vaccine-critical parents put pressure on school staff – not even a mask or a test should be suggested

“This letter can be used as evidence in any lawsuits against you,” states at the end of the letter sent to the school.

Views the sharply divisive coroner vaccination debate is also reflected in some places in the daily lives of teachers in schools.

For example, the headmaster of a private school in Uusimaa, several teachers and a nurse have received letters from vaccine-critical parents in January that they find the letters oppressive and distressing.

A representative of the employer, the chairman of the board of the private school support association, contacted Helsingin Sanomat. HS has seen one of the letters.

In letters corona safety measures against one’s own child, such as coronation vaccination, corona testing, the use or provision of a face mask or the use of a non-child’s own handgun, are prohibited. The letter also provides instructions on how to talk to children about or not talk about health care.

At the end of the letters signed by the parents, it is stated: “This letter may be used as evidence in any legal proceedings against you”.

A few families have sent a letter with a similar wording. According to the chairman, this letterhead is distributed on vaccine-critical sites or channels.

“It was startling that there was a threat of justice. It has been perceived as bullying and really distressing, ”says the chairman. Exceptionally, HS will not publish his name as it may put pressure on him.

“They [rokotekriittiset vanhemmat] represent perhaps 3-4 per cent of parents but are a loud group. Teachers have found it depressing.“

Junior and the debate over coroner vaccinations for adolescents has continued since last fall, when the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) outlined that vaccines are recommended for all children and adolescents over 12 years of age.

Prior to Christmas, the THL announced that corona vaccines could also be offered to children aged 5 to 11 years. Families decide taking vaccinations. Vaccinations are organized by municipal health services. Since the beginning of the year, they have been launched or are being launched in many municipalities.

The coronary vaccine is voluntary and free of charge.

“ “Parents fear children will be forced to be vaccinated. It is completely absurd ”

“We have a nurse vaccinate at school. With parental permission, of course. Time must be set aside there and the signatures of the parents must be present. Parents fear that children will be forced to be vaccinated. It’s completely absurd, but they have that kind of fear, ”the president says.

The letter goes on to say, “No matter how quickly the situation calls for a response, no measure can bypass these bans.”

His according to him, oppressive letters increase the burden on teachers already in a difficult corona situation.

“I do not hope that such an American threat will spread to Finland in any form,” the chairman says.

“As an employer, we cannot consider it an acceptable course of action for employees to be threatened with litigation while performing their statutory duties. Such communication threatens the ability to cope at work. Teachers have the right to do their job in a good atmosphere. ”

Teachers Head of Education Policy, OAJ Jaakko Salo knows that schools have received contacts from vaccine-critical parents in the autumn, but Salo cannot assess the extent of the phenomenon.

In the autumn, there were also cases in Helsinki where vaccine opponents applied to schools to demonstrate.

“ “Vaccine recommendations are decided by health authorities. There must be peace of learning and growth at school ”

“We said back in the fall that the school is not a party to the vaccine debate. Vaccine recommendations are decided by health authorities. The school must have peace of learning and growth, ”says Salo.

He notes that schools also act in matters related to corona security in accordance with the instructions given by the education providers. These, in turn, follow the guidelines of regional government agencies and national health authorities.

“Any kind of pressure, not to mention intimidation, is not acceptable,” Salo says.

“I’m not referring to these individual letters now, but in general, it’s also easy to machine different campaigns. This kind of pressure, which can be done either through social media or through various statements, is an unfortunate phenomenon today. ”

Board of Education (Oph) Lawyer, Class Teacher Laura Francke also finds it unfortunate that teachers receive pressurey contacts regarding coronary vaccinations. He urges teachers to seek support from the principal and training providers and to contact the police for any threatening contacts.

Francke points out that according to Oph’s guidelines, corona vaccinations can be discussed with students at school on a general level according to the curriculum and taking into account the age level of the students – as with other vaccinations. More detailed information on vaccines can be obtained from the Health Service.

“Teachers have general responsibilities, ie they must act in a matter-of-fact manner and in accordance with the curriculum. What is being said must be based on scientific knowledge, ”Francke says.

Oph’s instructions state that information about an individual’s vaccination must be kept confidential. Vaccinations should also be arranged in such a way that no one is stigmatized by taking or not taking the vaccine. Children should be treated equally, whether or not they have been vaccinated.