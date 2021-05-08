Coronary vaccines The EU has signed an agreement on 1.8 billion coronary vaccines for years to come

The agreement provides for the virus to change and for children to be vaccinated. Vaccines will come in 2022 and 2023.

Brussels

European the commission has signed a vaccination agreement for future coroner vaccinations. The agreement with Pfizer and Biontech includes a promise to purchase 900 million coroner vaccines and a 900 million vaccine call option for 2021–2023.

The President of the Commission will report on the matter Ursula von der Leyen On Twitter.

The European Union is preparing for people to be vaccinated several times against the coronavirus. Preparations for vaccinating children and adolescents will also be made as soon as the lowering of the age limit has been approved by the European Medicines Agency.

For example, Germany has already announced that it will start vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds during the summer holidays, subject to authorization by the European Medicines Agency.

Biontech and Pfizer have completed vaccine testing for 12- to 15-year-olds. Vaccine testing in younger children has begun.

Biontech and according to Pfizer, it is likely that vaccinees will need a third or even more booster vaccines. Co-founder of the German company Biontech Ugur Sahin described In an interview with HSthat a third vaccine would be needed about nine months after the second vaccine. The fourth effect would be in a year or a year and a half.

According to relevant Commission officials, the European Union is moving away from adenovirus vaccines such as Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The Commission is not negotiating such follow-up agreements.

The European Medicines Agency is currently investigating ‘cross-vaccination’. The Agency is examining whether the vaccination program can be continued with a different type of vaccine.

According to Commission sources, vaccine agreements have been developed since previous rounds of negotiations. The agreements now cover, for example, possible future virus variants as well as changes in vaccine ingredients.

In addition, the delivery schedule has been specified. Whereas previously vaccines were agreed on a quarterly basis, new contracts have been made for a monthly delivery volume.

The agreement emphasizes the EU’s priority in vaccine supply. The ingredients of the vaccines also emphasize European origin.

Commission is currently negotiating a vaccination agreement with American Novavax. Negotiations have been delayed as the company has had production difficulties. According to the news agency Reuters, the company has promised to deliver vaccines to the EU by the end of the year. A dose of 200 million vaccines is being negotiated.

Novavax is a protein vaccine that is technically different from adenovirus and rna vaccines. Biontech – Pfizer and Moderna are rna vaccines.