Coronary vaccines Sweden donates one million doses of Astra Zeneca – the fate of any surplus vaccines in Finland has not yet been decided

Swedish plans to donate one million Astra Zeneca vaccine doses abroad through the international vaccine community program Covax. Sweden in particular is working to help India.

“We must do everything we can to overcome the pandemic around the world,” said the Minister for Development Per Olsson Fridh Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT:with.

Sweden has the same safety age limits for Astra Zeneca as in Finland, which is why the product is not given to people under 65 years of age. As a result, the donation is not expected to delay the pace of vaccination in Sweden.

Finland is also part of the UN Covax program, which target is to distribute two billion coroner vaccines over 2021 to those countries that cannot afford large procurement programs.

However, actual donations are coordinated in the EU at Union level and their schedules and procedures are not yet finalized.

“The EU is preparing to donate coronary vaccines as soon as the EU’s own situation allows,” says the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s Adviser on International Affairs. Outi Kuivasniemi.

According to Kuivasniemi, it has not yet been decided in Finland what will be done about any surplus Astra Zeneca vaccines. However, their use is currently being investigated and planned.

“Here’s a pause to think about what’s going on for them. The overall situation is seen when all people over the age of 65 have been vaccinated, ”says Kuivasniemi.

According to him, it is possible that Astra Zeneca’s vaccines will not be used much, as their delivery to Finland has been temporarily suspended.

“We still have the right to the vaccines we have ordered. But at the moment there are no more of them coming to the country. We have calculated that the amount that has come is enough to cover the need we have for people over 65 for the first and second vaccinations. ”