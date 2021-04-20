Coronary vaccines Mother: Possible link between Johnson & Johnson coronary vaccine and very rare blood clots

There have been eight cases in the United States. All sufferers have been under 60 years of age. One person is dead.

20.4. 18:33 | Updated 20.4. 20:03

European experts at the EMMA have found a possible link between Johnson & Johnson’s coronary vaccine and very rare blood clots. These blood clots are associated with low platelet counts. The mother announced the matter on her website on Tuesday.

According to the Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), thrombosis has occurred in rare areas, such as cerebrovascular, abdominal and arterial, and has been associated with low platelet counts and sometimes bleeding.

“Here is a very similar picture of what has been seen in the side effects associated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine. This could suggest whether there is a question of a possible effect of adenoviral vectors, ”says the chief physician of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Hanna Nohynek.

He recalls, however, that the vaccines at Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson are different.

“They have a different adenovirus, and their peak protein is also different. So there are differences here, too, ”says Nohynek.

European according to the Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee, a warning about these rare low platelet-associated blood clots should be added to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine product information. In addition, all such cases should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine.

In reaching its conclusions, the Committee was aware of eight cases in the United States. One person is dead. All patients have been under the age of 60, and a rare blood clot has appeared within three weeks of vaccination. The majority of those affected have been women.

Based on currently available evidence, no specific risk factors have been identified.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been given to seven million people in the United States since April 13.

The mother points out that covid-19 disease is associated with a risk of hospitalization and death. The combination of thrombosis and low platelet count is very rare, and overall, the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson coronary vaccine in preventing covid-19 disease outweigh the risks of side effects.