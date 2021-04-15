Coronary vaccines Minister Kiuru: Finland starts negotiations to obtain Sputnik vaccine – Finnish experts consider Russian vaccine excellent

According to Finnish vaccine experts, Sputnik is an effective vaccine compared to other vaccines on the Finnish market.

Family- and the Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said at a parliamentary question on Thursday that Finland would start negotiations with Russia to obtain a Sputnik coronary vaccine in Finland.

“We have made a joint division of labor between the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in approaching Russia with the Sputnik vaccine and using these negotiations,” Kiuru said.

He said that the negotiations on Sputnik are in line with the EU’s joint procurement agreement, as the EU has not yet concluded agreements with the manufacturer Sputnik.

However, Kiuru could not anticipate the project schedule, for example.

Health and Chief Physician of the Department of Welfare (THL) Hanna Nohynek tells HS that the Sputnik V vaccine is known to be effective.

“It’s very effective. There have been two peer-reviewed articles about it in a highly regarded scientific journal in the Lancet, one on immunogenicity research and another on efficacy research that looks really good. The European Medicines Agency (EMMA) has started evaluating the marketing authorization for the vaccine. ”

Sputnik is an adenoviral vector vaccine like Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. So far, there is no evidence of a very rare risk of vascular coagulation associated with them in countries where Sputnik has been widely used, says Nohynek.

Vaccine Research Center manager Mika Rämet says that Sputnik is comparable in effectiveness to other coronavirus vaccines used in Finland, such as Pfizer and Astra Zeneca.

“It compares quite brilliantly. Efficacy studies have shown that it has more than 90% protection against coronary heart disease and very good protection against serious disease, ”says Rämet.

According to him, so far no similar problems have been observed with Sputnik as with Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson products. Its adenovirus technology is largely similar to that used in Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

“[Sputnikissa] no safety concerns have been raised. In that sense, it is really a relevant vaccine in a multi-country vaccination campaign. The difference compared to Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson is that [Sputnikissa] two different adenoviruses are used. “

Sputnik uses a different adenovirus in the first dose of the vaccine and its booster. Rämet says that in this way, Sputnik can circumvent the problem that comes from the defense reaction to the adenovirus, which the body recognizes as foreign, creating a defense response to the carrier virus.

Sputnik obtained a marketing authorization in Russia at an early stage and on a lighter basis than Ema has granted marketing authorizations. Since then, however, the vaccine has undergone the same efficacy studies as Emma-approved products, and its results have been peer-reviewed and published.

“It has basically gone through the same research phases as the vaccines we have licensed,” says Rämet.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador for Health and Welfare Päivi to Sillanauke According to him, it should not be concluded from Kiuru’s comments that Finland is immediately moving forward with Sputnik acquisitions.

According to Sillanauke, Finland is not making any decisions regarding Sputnik’s procurement until the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has decided on a possible license for Sputnik in the EU.

“Once the EMA’s decision is made, then the matter is considered. We are not going through any procurement process, but we are ready to think about this, ”Sillanaukee told STT.

“Yes, of course there is foreign policy involved,” Sillanaukee said.

According to the BTI, the German government said last week that it intends to negotiate with Russia on the purchase of the Sputnik vaccine. German Minister of Health Jens Spahnin according to the condition for the purchase is that the EMA gives its consent to the use of the vaccine developed by Russia.

Nohynek thinks that Sputnik will not be used in Finland without Ema’s approval.

“Until now, we have had the principle that only Emma’s authorized vaccines are used in Finland. If that’s still the case, Sputnik is welcome here once it’s given Ema a marketing license. I would like this to be adhered to. ”

Rämet also does not believe that Sputnik will be granted a separate marketing authorization from Emma in Finland.

“Relying on a common European assessment.”