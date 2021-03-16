Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Coronary vaccine What if the second round of vaccinations were not started until all working-age people had their first peak? “It’s probably going to be a reflection,” says Hanna Nohynek of THL

March 16, 2021
According to the models, it would be better to give good protection to everyone than excellent protection to the side.

If the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine would be delayed until everyone has received the first peak, in principle it would be possible to vaccinate almost all Finns by the end of June.

According to the latest estimate from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), a total of 5.5 million vaccine doses will be received in Finland in the first half of the year. It’s just an estimate, and the amount of vaccine you get in the end may be bigger or smaller.

