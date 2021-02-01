Coronary vaccine THL: Of the largest cities, 2.2 per cent have been vaccinated in Turku, Helsinki – See the situation in your municipality

The smallest municipalities in Lapland have been vaccinated the most in relation to the population of the municipality.

About 146,000 Finns, or about 2.6 per cent of the Finnish population, have received a coronavirus vaccine.

The fastest pace of vaccination seems to have been in Muonio, Salla and Utsjoki so far. These municipalities have the highest number of vaccinees in relation to the municipal population.

14.8 percent of those living in Muonio have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 14.6 per cent of those living in Salla have received the vaccine and 14.5 per cent of those living in Utsjoki.

The highest number of vaccine recipients is in Helsinki, where the first dose of vaccine has been given to about 14,300 people. This is about 2.2 percent of Helsinki residents.

The information appears in the vaccination register maintained by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). There may be a delay of a few days in vaccination statistics.

In Eastern Lapland Chief Physician of the Salla Social and Health Center in Paula Kaakkurivaara says vaccinations have also been given on weekends and public holidays. Vaccines from both Pfizer and Biontech and Moderna have come in handy.

In the municipality of just under 3,500 inhabitants, residents over the age of 80 and their elderly carers are currently being vaccinated. The staff of the first-line health care and nursing homes for the elderly, as well as the residents, have already received the vaccine.

Booster vaccinations were started last week, Kaakkurivaara says.

“All the vaccines that have come have been put in the muscle right away.”

Honor Viitasaari has the lowest number of vaccine recipients. In the municipality of Central Finland, 0.1 per cent of the population has been vaccinated. Nine people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Other municipalities with the lowest number of vaccine recipients in relation to the population are also located in Central Finland. In Pihtiputa, Karstula, Kivijärvi, Saarijärvi and Kannonkoski, 0.2 per cent of the population has received the vaccine.

Viitasaari Health Center and the leading doctor of Pihtipudas Health Center Lauri Mielityinen according to weak figures explain the delays in registration. The municipalities have a patient information system, which according to Mielityinen is incompatible with the THL system.

“When we went through these figures with the hospital district, we found that nothing else really explains it. All the vaccines that have been received by the municipality have been given, ”Mielityinen says.

Both Viitasaari and Pihtiputaa are currently vaccinating the staff and residents of long-term care units. According to Mielity, other residents will be vaccinated in a few weeks.

One of the largest Of the cities, the highest number of vaccine recipients is in Turku, where 3.8 per cent of the population has received a coronavirus vaccine. The corresponding proportion is 2.7 per cent in Tampere, 2.4 per cent in Vantaa, 2.2 per cent in Helsinki and 1.5 per cent in Espoo.

Municipalities and hospital districts are responsible for arranging vaccinations. In its guidance letter to municipalities and hospital districts, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has stated that coronavirus vaccines should be given as soon as they are available.

In Finland, as in many other countries, it is not so much the practical arrangements that have become the cornerstone of the vaccination pace, but the problems related to the availability of vaccines. In Finland, vaccines were initially distributed to regions according to the size of their so-called first-line healthcare staff. Therefore, in proportion to the population of hospital districts there were initially significant differences.

About hospital districts most coronavirus vaccines in relation to the population have been administered in the Lapland Hospital District. 5.4 percent of hospital district residents have received a coronavirus vaccine. 2.2 percent of the residents of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) have received the vaccine.