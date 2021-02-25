Coronary vaccine The Guardian: As many as 80% of Astra Zeneca’s vaccines delivered to EU countries have not yet been used – according to a THL chief doctor, there is no similar problem in Finland

In some European countries, the Astra Zeneca vaccine has been scaled down, but according to the THL’s chief physician, vaccines are rather being fought in Finland.

British newspaper The Guardian by up to four of the five doses of Astra Zeneca’s coronary vaccine delivered to EU countries are still unused.

The magazine bases its information on data from, among others, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). According to The Guardian, of the approximately 6.1 million doses of vaccine, approximately 4.8 million are awaiting distribution to the population.

The magazine thinks that distribution has been slowed down by the policy of some EU authorities that the Astra Zeneca vaccine is not recommended for people over 65 years of age. In Finland, the company’s vaccine is not given to people over 70 years of age.

According to the magazine, in Belgium, for example, of the more than 200,000 vaccine doses received, only about 10,000 have been distributed to the population. However, the magazine notes that there may be a delay in transferring data from EU countries to the ECDC.

In some European countries have found that some people don’t want to take Astra Zeneca vaccine. In Germany, for example, hundreds of thousands of vaccines have not been used and agreed vaccinations have not always been achieved.

Chief Physician of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Hanna Nohynek According to him, a similar phenomenon has not been encountered in Finland, at least for the time being.

“People mainly want a vaccine, and here it’s more of a fight to get them than the other way around. There has also been a great deal of willingness among healthcare professionals to be vaccinated, although not everyone has taken the vaccine offered to them. ”

Nohynek says that in Switzerland and Germany, for example, there has been no desire to take Astra Zeneca. He said countries have feared post-vaccination reactions such as fever, muscle aches and fatigue.

“On the other hand, the Astra Zeneca vaccine has not been available at the time of the marketing authorization with a lot of efficacy data given to the elderly and has been a cause for concern,” says Nohynek.

“But the data we received last week from the UK say that the efficacy against both serious and milder forms of the disease is just as good as that of the Biontech and Pzifer vaccine. There is no reason to think that there is a big difference between vaccines, which is why the vaccine should not be taken. ”

According to Nohynek, the possible rise in fever after the Astra Zeneca vaccine was already identified in efficacy studies.

“It’s obviously uncomfortable for a person who has to be out of work for a day or two because of a reaction. It’s unfortunate, but the pros and cons of the vaccine are well on the benefit side. ”

The Guardian data on somewhere dormant and pending vaccines, according to Nohynek, sound entirely possible.

“They emphasize the German part. It’s a terribly big country, and vaccines are distributed on a population-by-population basis, ”says Nohynek.

According to Nohynek, Germany and France, for example, have also historically had more religious beliefs and vaccine hesitation than usual.

“Rather, we have all future vaccines going at the moment, but in some other countries it may be different.”