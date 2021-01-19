Coronary vaccine The European Commission is proposing that 70% of adults should be vaccinated by the summer: mutation testing should be stepped up

The European Commission on Tuesday published new recommendations on coroner vaccination in the European Union.

European on Tuesday, the commission published new recommendations on coroner vaccination in Europe. The Commission has concluded pre-purchase agreements at EU level, but the vaccination arrangements themselves are a national decision.

The Commission proposes that EU countries should aim for 70% of the adult population to be vaccinated by the summer.

According to the Commission, the target should also be that by the end of March, at least 80% of people over the age of 80 and 80% of health professionals should have been vaccinated.

THL has previously stated that Finland expects 5–7 million vaccine doses by the summer, which can vaccinate about 2.5–3.5 million people.

European the Center for Disease Prevention and Control will start publishing EU-wide vaccine data. Member countries have committed to providing vaccine data twice a week.

Department of Health and Welfare (THL) by By Tuesday, 55,800 coronary vaccines had been given in Finland.

The Commission also commented on the debate on a general vaccine passport that would be recognized in the various Member States. Greece and several other EU countries are suggested that the holder of a coronary vaccine passport could continue to travel more freely in the EU.

The Commission said it would draw up a plan for a common vaccine certificate in January and said it would present it to the World Health Organization.

However, according to the Commission, it is too early to consider the use of a possible vaccine passport, for example to facilitate tourism.

Germany and France have been wary of granting various rights to coronary vaccinees. According to them, people should not be put in an unequal position on the basis of vaccination.

The Finnish Minister for Europe Tytti Tuppurainen According to Finland, Finland generally supports the idea of ​​a commonly recognized vaccine certificate. The final position Finland has not decided, for example, on whether a passport could facilitate travel.

“Of course, it must be fair and not create privileges in the sense that the system would disrupt the functioning of the internal market. The passport must be equally accessible to everyone, ”Tuppurainen said after Monday’s meeting of European ministers.

European Union leaders will discuss vaccines and vaccine passports at a video summit on Thursday.

Commission said it was ready to build a model for the distribution of EU surplus vaccines to neighboring and developing countries. The EU has a purchase agreement for 2.3 billion vaccines, not all of which are needed to vaccinate EU citizens.

For example, Finland, together with the EU’s Eastern European countries and the Nordic countries, has appealed to the Commission that vaccines should be distributed to the Balkans and the EU’s eastern partner countries, for example.

The Commission also proposed a broader test recommendation for different types of coronavirus mutations. Of the tests performed under the proposal, at least 5% and preferably ten% of positive test results should be directed to further studies.

The Commission also intends to address Member States’ concerns about slower production of vaccines. Finland has repeatedly called on the Commission to increase production capacity more quickly and to make the company’s promises about production volumes more true.

The Commission said it was working with companies to get more precise production schedules for different vaccines in member states. In addition, cooperation to build and approve additional capacity will be increased.

Pfizer Biontech, for example, had to slow down for one week vaccine deliveries citing capacity problems.