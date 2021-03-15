Coronary vaccine Fimea has received nine reports of post-vaccination blood clots: “There are no indications of more cases after vaccination than expected”

In light of the THL registry analysis, vaccinees do not have more blood clots than expected.

Finland Fimea, a pharmaceutical safety and development center, has begun to receive reports of adverse blood clots from the public after they were reported last week in some European countries.

At the end of last week, the authorities of Ireland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland temporarily suspended the administration of Astra Zeneca after some people had had blood clots and other blood clotting problems. The Netherlands followed suit on Sunday, Italy, France and Germany on Monday.

So far, only a temporal relationship has been observed between vaccine administration and thrombosis. The cause-and-effect relationship has not been established.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMMA) said last week that there was no reason to suspend vaccinations on this basis. However, the mother has begun an investigation into the possible link between coagulation disorders and vaccination.

In Finland side effects of vaccinations and medicines are reported to Fimea. As of last Thursday, there were no reports of coagulation disorders, but since then, nine have arrived.

Senior physician Maija Kaukonen Fimea’s pharmacovigilance unit says that the reports have been very scarce and no conclusions have yet been drawn.

“The reports have been made on the basis of suspicion, for example before an ultrasound examination and a doctor’s diagnosis,” Kaukonen says. Additional information has been requested from notifiers. One suspicion has come to reveal itself as a ganglion, or embarrassing but harmless pat on the wrist.

Kaukonen urges those suspected of having a blood clot to be the first to contact health care so that the ailment can be examined and treated.

He advises to attach a medical report text to the vaccination adverse event report, which shows the details of the event. Information on the vaccine batch would also be very valuable for the studies. According to Kaukonen, it can be found in the Omakanta service.

Kaukonen The situation in Finland does not seem worrying, as in the light of the register data analyzed by THL, the risk of thrombosis has not increased since vaccination.

THL has combined vaccine registry data with the health registry for pulmonary embolism and venous thrombosis.

“It can’t be seen that there are more cases after vaccinations than expected,” says the senior researcher Petteri Hovi From THL.

Hovi says the review will be continued and refined.

“We’re working to make sure that if there is a connection, it can be found.”

In Britain, 11 million people have already been vaccinated with Astra Zeneca, and there has been no increase in the risk of blood clots in those vaccinated.

THL and Fimea therefore do not recommend discontinuation of vaccination for the time being.

Director of the Vaccine Research Center, University of Tampere Mika Rämet says the countries that decided to suspend have acted on the basis of the precautionary principle.

“Once the doubt has arisen, there is a desire to take root to ascertain whether it is a non-temporal connection. Each country makes its own decisions and then shares the information with others. ”

Kaukonen estimates that the media and political pressure may also have contributed to the interruptions.

“These are sensitive issues when the entire population should be vaccinated.”

Provided the causal link between vaccination and vascular thrombosis and coagulation disorders needs to be established, it needs to be further clarified whether it is related to the age of the patients, the underlying diseases or the medication in use.

Based on this, the Emma may restrict the use of the vaccine in some groups of patients or ban it if necessary.

According to Kaukonen, Ema’s recommendation will be implemented in Finland, but THL will also have the opportunity to modify the vaccination program on its own initiative if it is deemed necessary.

Kaukonen estimates that Ema will announce her report by the end of the week.