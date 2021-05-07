Coronary vaccine EU leaders disagree over opening of vaccine patents: “Even a top recipe does not guarantee a good meal”

EU leaders gathered in Porto, Portugal for a two-day meeting.

Brussels

European Union leaders met in Porto, Portugal, on Friday for a two-day meeting. The Portuguese Presidency of the EU held a meeting on European social affairs and employment, but also discussed joint corona measures.

The mood was electrified on Friday, in particular by a unexpected US demand for the release of patents on coronary vaccines. The United States, which previously opposed the release of patents, said its change of mind on Wednesday. The EU had only been informed a moment before the announcement.

President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was open to discussing any action to accelerate global availability of vaccines following the US announcement. Also, for example, the President of France Emmanuel Macron said he was in favor of liberalizing patents, contrary to France ‘s previous line.

On Friday, however, the sound weights were more moderate. Arriving at the meeting, Macron stressed that vaccine patents are not a core issue in accelerating vaccine production.

“Can you give a vaccine formula to a laboratory that doesn’t know how to produce a vaccine and therefore no result tomorrow?” Macron asked the news agency Reuters.

Finland’s position on the matter is in line with the EU’s line.

“It is in everyone’s interest that vaccine-producing countries, vaccine-receiving countries and pharmaceutical companies look for a solution to increase vaccine production together,” Finland’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (sd) commented on HS on Thursday.

European the Union has participated in many discussions on vaccine patents with the World WTP. No actual negotiations have been initiated to open vaccine patents. For negotiations, a qualified majority of EU countries should support the patent opening project. This qualified majority will hardly be reached in Porto.

From the European Commission’s point of view, the debate should now be on the most urgent issues to help global access to vaccines. The opening of vaccine patents is not the most critical issue, Commission officials who took part in the discussions said on Friday.

“The most critical issues are the availability of vaccine raw materials and supplies, the shortage of skilled labor, delays in the approval of vaccines and problems in production chains,” the Commission official described.

Commission According to vaccine production, the bottleneck is production, not patents. Liberalization of patents alone is also not enough. Even if patents were liberalized in the WTO negotiations, further discussions should take place on technology and knowledge transfer. This also requires the cooperation of pharmaceutical companies.

“Even a top cook’s recipe doesn’t guarantee a good meal,” the official described.

According to Commission experts, it will take at least a year to start vaccine production. Half of the time goes to setting up technology, and the rest to training employees. Many countries in need of vaccines do not even have rudimentary medical production capacity.

In addition, it is not just one patent, but an RNA vaccine such as Biontech and Pfizer may have 80 to 100 different patents with separate agreements.

Germany has been reluctant to open patents. Biontech is a German company. CEO of Pfizer, a pharmaceutical company working with Biontech Albert Bourla said Thursday that it is not in favor of liberalizing patents.

Germany emphasized on Friday that this is more an effective transfer of technology and information.

“The main thing is not patent protection but production capacity,” the German Minister of Health Jens Spahn said at a news conference on Friday, according to Reuters.

Spahn also snapped at the United States that it has not been willing to export vaccines.

The European Union updated the vaccination figures for the rest of the week. It says 200 million vaccines have been delivered outside the EU. The amount is the same as what the EU itself has received vaccines for.

WTON’s director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala estimates on Friday that the U.S. proposal will speed up discussions in the trade organization, according to Reuters. According to various estimates, negotiations on treaty changes can take years.

Okonjo-Iweala stressed that vaccine production in developing countries should be increased. Now, for example, Africa imports almost all of its corona vaccines from outside the continent.