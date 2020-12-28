Coronary vaccine Coronation vaccinations started as planned in all Finnish university hospitals – “The willingness to come for vaccines has been great”

The vaccinations started well and according to plan, according to the university hospitals in Turku, Tampere, Oulu and Kuopio.

On Monday In addition to Helsinki, coronavirus vaccinations were also launched in Turku, Tampere, Oulu and Kuopio. According to the national vaccination schedule, coronary patients are the first to receive the vaccine.

The first batch of coronavirus vaccines, less than 10,000 doses, arrived in Finland on Saturday morning and was distributed to the country’s university hospitals.

In the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), the first vaccinations were given on Sunday 27 December. Four other university hospitals began vaccinations on Monday.

Vaccinations started well and according to plan, it was reported on Monday at the university hospitals in Tampere, Turku, Oulu and Kuopio.

Now the approximately 10,000 doses received are sufficient to vaccinate approximately 5,000 people, as the vaccinee is given two doses of vaccine for protection.

Read more: The HS counter tells you what stage it is your turn to get the vaccine

The booster vaccine is given three weeks after the first injection. It takes another week from the last dose of the vaccine to get the vaccine’s protective effect, ie four weeks after the first injection.

To Oulu arrived over the weekend about 2,000 doses of vaccine, which now vaccinates about a thousand workers from coronary care units.

“Vaccinations have started on Monday afternoon. Everything went according to plan. The willingness to get vaccinated has been high, ”says the administrative chief Terhi Nevala From Oulu University Hospital.

to Tampere a batch of vaccine the same size as in Oulu arrived. Chief Medical Officer Juhani Sandin according to the vaccinations were started with vaccinations by the staff of the Taysi intensive care unit.

According to him, vaccinations will be continued in Tampere in the coming days.

Vaccinations in Hus will also continue this week. On Sunday, the very first vaccines were given to workers working in the intensive care unit, the emergency department and the lung department.

In specialist care, staff caring for coronavirus patients and suspected coronavirus patients are vaccinated first. Among the former are also staff involved in sampling and diagnostics.

In Southwest Finland the first coronary vaccines were given on Monday morning at Turku University Hospital (Tyks). The first injections were given to workers working in the Tyks intensive care unit and in the wards treating coronary patients.

Tyksin hospital nurse Tuija Lehtikunnas about a hundred workers were vaccinated at the hospital on Monday.

“This week and next week, there will be enough vaccines for a total of a thousand people. This week, in addition to those working in the intensive care unit for coronary patients, people working in Tyks Akuut and the children’s intensive care unit can also book vaccination periods, ”says Lehtikunnas in the bulletin.

Kuopio at the University Hospital (Kys), vaccinations began on Monday afternoon. A batch of about a thousand vaccines arrived in Kuopio to vaccinate about 500 I asked employees.

“The emphasis of the little one was there in Southern Finland, when the disease situation is worse there,” says the service center director. Olavi Airaksinen Ask.

“We are waiting for the second installment. There should be a larger batch in the permit so that the central hospitals in the area also receive it. This first batch went to university hospitals. ”

In question, staff will be vaccinated this week and probably next week as well.

According to Airaksinen, coronary vaccinations require good advance planning, especially with vaccines that have just arrived.

Pfizer vaccines, which have just arrived, have to be transported deep-frozen, which makes their distribution more demanding than many other vaccines. The cold chain must last unbroken.

Read more: The first actual delivery of coronary vaccines is expected in Finland this week: this is how the cold chain of “pizza boxes” transported in deep ice works