Coronary vaccine Clear differences in vaccination rates in large cities: 31 per cent of those aged 80 and over have already been vaccinated in Vantaa, and only five per cent in Oulu

The reason for the differences in vaccination rates is the availability of vaccines, municipalities report.

For the elderly Vaccinations against the coronavirus are progressing in Finland, but at different rates in different municipalities.

According to the vaccination register of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the proportions of those who have received their first vaccine among those over 80 so far vary greatly from municipality to municipality. There are also significant differences between large cities.

At the national level, the first dose of vaccine has been given to 15.8% of all people aged 80 and over. In Turku, for example, vaccinations have been vaccinated faster than average. There, 27 percent of people aged 80 and older have received their first dose of vaccine. In contrast, in Oulu, only five percent of those over the age of 80 have received the vaccine.

Also in the metropolitan area, the vaccination situation of the elderly varies. 21 per cent of residents over the age of 80 have been vaccinated in Espoo, 23 per cent in Helsinki, but already 31 per cent in Vantaa.

So far, vaccinations for the elderly in Espoo have focused on people over the age of 85, says Espoo’s Director of Basic Security Sanna Svahn. According to Svahn, about 37 per cent of Espoo residents over the age of 85 have been vaccinated and the group of people over the age of 80 will be reached in week 7, which starts on 15 February.

“I can’t say if there may be a delay in THL’s data. After all, vaccines are divided into regions according to the size of the risk groups. That is certainly one thing. Of course, we have distributed all the vaccines we have received, according to the vaccination schedule, ”says Svahn.

In Vantaa instead, people aged 80 and over will be vaccinated as early as this year. Person in charge of corona vaccination operations in Vantaa Piia Niemi-Mustonen according to the vaccination process has gone well.

“We have progressed in accordance with the national vaccination schedule and actively invited our elderly residents to vaccinations by letter and telephone. In addition, we have set out to vaccinate our elderly residents in service homes, for example, ”Niemi-Mustonen writes in her e-mail reply.

THL: n According to the vaccination register, only eight per cent of those aged 80 and over in Jyväskylä have received the vaccine.

Chief Physician of Jyväskylä City Health Services Johanna Tuukkanen according to THL, the statistics may not be up to date. According to Tuukkanen, 11 percent of Jyväskylä residents over the age of 80 have received an coronary vaccine.

It is reported in both Jyväskylä and Oulu that the reason for the slower pace of vaccination has been that fewer vaccines have been received in relation to the population than in many other areas.

According to Tuukkanen, people living in care units have now been vaccinated in Jyväskylä. Next week, vaccinations will begin there this year for people aged 85 and over who live independently without care services. Elderly clients of home care will be vaccinated during home visits in the coming weeks.

In Oulu vaccinations for those in 24-hour care are still ongoing. They will be completed next week.

Oulu Health Director Jorma Mäkitalon According to the THL, new homeowners over the age of 80 will be able to be vaccinated earlier than expected this week.

The National Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR) appointed by THL recommended that the dosing interval for all coronary vaccines used in Finland be extended from 3 to 4 weeks to 12 weeks. By extending the dose interval, more and more populations will be able to receive vaccinations.

In addition, KRAR recommended that Astra Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccine be used only to vaccinate people under 70 years of age. Thus, for example, the vaccines used by Pfizer and Biontech in Oulu all go to the elderly.

“The entire amount of vaccine next week would have gone to booster doses for workers and residents vaccinated in previous weeks. Now it can all be used to give first doses to the elderly, ”says Mäkitalo.

“In week 7, we will begin vaccinations for people over the age of 80 living at home and their carers and seniors living in the same household. Thanks to the change, their vaccination was brought forward by about two weeks. ”

In Porvoo about 40 percent of those over the age of 80 have already been vaccinated. Head of Administration for Social Affairs and Health Salla Paavilainen According to Porvoo, home care clients and other residents over the age of 80 were vaccinated early. He believes that the availability of vaccines is the main reason for the differences between municipalities in the progress of vaccinations.

“Yes, everyone vaccinates what vaccines come up. Yes, we also have the desire and capacity to vaccinate much more, ”says Paavilainen.