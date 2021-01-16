Coronary vaccine Can a safe vaccine be developed in less than a year? The coronary vaccine was born astonishingly quickly, and for simple reasons

The reasons for the rapid completion of the coronary vaccine are out of place. A lot was ready before the pandemic, writes journalist Satu Vasantola.

Fear get used to if forced. The surgeon is.

British neurosurgeon Henry Marsh talks about his fears – as well as his cuts, workaholics and occasional complacency – in a book published a couple of years ago.

Marsh has a habit of cycling to the hospital on Sunday evenings to meet the next day’s surgery patients. Along the way, his mind is filled with gloomy forebodings, and fear also colors over Sunday afternoon.