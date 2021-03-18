Coronary vaccine Astra Zeneca’s vaccine is safe, but a warning text will be added, said European Medicines Agency – THL’s Nohynek: Finland should look at its recommendation

Chief Physician Hanna Nohynek from the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) says that in the light of the information provided by Emma, ​​Finland needs to look at its current recommendation.

European At its meeting on Thursday, the Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Committee (EMMA) addressed the question of whether the blood clots found in various European countries may be caused by the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

In the post-meeting briefing, Ema shared her conclusions: Astra Zeneca’s vaccine is safe and effective. The Committee did not find any link between the vaccine and the increased risk of blood clots. Eman’s general manager Emer Cooken according to it is a “clear scientific conclusion”.

However, an association between the vaccine and a rare type of thrombus associated with low platelet levels cannot be ruled out with absolute certainty.

Cooke repeatedly stressed at the event that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the disadvantages. Cooke also stressed that vaccinations reduce deaths from coronary heart disease as well as the need for hospitalization.

The mother said that a warning text was added to the marketing authorization for the Astra Zeneca vaccine stating that there was a very rare risk. In this way, vaccinees and healthcare professionals are aware of the potential risk and are able to react quickly to rare side effects when needed.

In Finland Ema’s statement is awaited.

Senior physician Hanna Nohynek The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) says that in the light of the information provided by Emma, ​​Finland needs to look at its current recommendation. By looking, Nohynek means looking at whether Finland will continue vaccinations as it is now or whether there will be fine-tuning.

“Ema notes that the benefit-risk balance of the Astra Zeneca vaccine is still on the benefit side, Ema does not restrict the use of the vaccine, not by age group, not by gender, not by any medical group. The marketing authorization will include a notice of the potential risk and must be communicated to those to be vaccinated. If they show up [rokotuksen saamisen jälkeen] symptoms associated with these diseases, they should seek immediate treatment, ”Nohynek tells HS.

Ema’s analysis is based on data from different European countries on the occurrence of blockages.

Norwegian the research team said it had previously found the cause of blood clot symptoms in three healthcare workers that occurred after receiving the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Professor Pål Andre Holme says In the Verdens Gang magazinethat the three patients studied were found to be due to a strong immune response to vaccination.

Patients were health care workers under the age of 50 with blood clots and, at the same time, low platelets. One of them died on Monday.

Norwegian professor Holme says the team, in collaboration with a university hospital, found antibodies to platelets that are known to cause such a condition.

Holme says he believes antibody production has been triggered by vaccination because there is no known background of the patients that could have triggered the reaction.

“I am sure that the cause of these antibodies and do not see the emergence of other reason than vaccination,” Holme says the Journal.

Helsinki Professor of Immunology at the University Seppo Meri says similar coagulation disorders caused by autoantibodies are associated with a number of disease states, such as kidney disease and gestational poisoning. Estrogen used for menopausal symptoms can also expose them to it.

Merikin estimates that the immune response to vaccination may increase the formation of autoantibodies that increase clotting. However, it requires an underlying susceptibility or condition that is activated by vaccination.

The news does not say exactly what antibodies the Norwegians have found. According to the sea, there are several possibilities. Because of these autoantibodies, platelets can precipitate and stick to the walls of blood vessels. It is the natural function of platelets when they block bleeding.

When platelets settle, they are no longer normally free in the bloodstream. Therefore, in addition to blood clots, small bleeding in the body can also occur.

Vascular thrombosis are common in the population, especially among parents. In Finland, they were not detected in vaccinated people more than expected In an analysis by THL.

In Britain, 11 million people have been vaccinated with Astra. On Thursday, five rare cerebral thrombi have been detected in people who have received the Astra Zeneca coronary vaccine, according to the British Medicines and Health Control Agency (MHRA).

“The available evidence does not suggest that the blood clots are caused by Astra Zeneca’s covid-19 vaccine,” the MHRA reported according to news agency Reuters.

According to the agency, the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks and the use of the vaccine should continue while blood clots are being investigated.