Coronary vaccine Astra Zeneca, outraged by the EU, is now promising additional vaccines for February

The European Commission is still asking Astra Zeneca for information on smaller batches of corona vaccines than promised. According to press reports, there are problems with the Belgian plant.

Brussels

Pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca on Tuesday promised to speed up production of corona vaccines for the European Union in February, according to Reuters.

Vaccine batches would be available from February 7, when the previous promise was for mid-February. Production volumes in February have also been raised, Reuters reports, citing two EU sources. Production volumes in March are still unclear.

Astra Zeneca announced last Friday, is unable to deliver the promised doses of vaccine to the Member States of the European Union at the promised pace.

Prior to this, the perception was that the company would even have vaccines for the EU in stock. The day before the announcement of the pharmaceutical company, EU leaders discussed the possibility of obtaining vaccines for storage before the marketing authorization.

Astra Zenecan the announcement came as a surprise and shock to the EU, as it was the Astra Zeneca vaccine that was supposed to enable the long-desired mass vaccinations in the member states.

The Commission was the first of all to sign a 300 million vaccine contract with Astra Zeneca in August last year. The agreement includes an option for one hundred million vaccines.

According to Reuters, EU countries were to receive 80 million doses of the vaccine by the end of March, but the company says it will only be able to deliver 31 million doses.

Astra Zenecan According to the statement to the HS, no delays are expected in the vaccine delivery schedule after the vaccine has been approved by the European Medicines Agency and the European Commission. The approval of the Finnish Medicines Agency is expected on Friday.

“However, vaccine volumes will be lower than previously planned due to the smaller production capacity of our European production chain. We will produce tens of millions of doses of vaccine for the European Union in February and March, and we will continue to increase our production capacity, ”the company’s e-mail said in a statement.

Astra Zeneca did not comment further on the causes of the production difficulties.

According to press reports, Astra Zeneca’s problems would be related to the ingredients needed in the vaccine, which are produced in bioreactors. The amounts obtained in organic farming have not been as expected and sufficient.

In the vaccine at the University of Oxford and Astra Zeneca, the preparation instructions for the peak protein are introduced into the cell by a viral transporter. The task uses a modified adenovirus. Adenovirus causes mild flu in humans.

Astra Zeneca says on its website that it is collaborating in the manufacture of a coronary vaccine with more than 20 operators in more than 15 countries. In addition, it has more than 20 analysis centers to ensure the quality of vaccines.

Astra Zeneca has not specified which plant is involved in the EU’s vaccine problems. However, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal, among others, reported that the problems described were related to the Seneff plant of the French pharmaceutical company Novasep in Belgium.

The Seneffe plant in Belgium produces the virus carriers needed for Astra Zeneca’s vaccines.­

The factory produces the viral vectors needed for the Astra Zeneca vaccine. In mid-January, Novasep announced the sale of two production facilities in Belgium to Thermo Fisher Scientific in the United States for EUR 725 million.

European the commission and member states have been dissatisfied with astra zeneca’s responses to production delays. Vaccine experts from member states heard the company twice on Monday, but did not get the explanation they wanted for the production shortfall.

Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides emphasized after the meetings that the EU wanted the terms of the vaccine agreements to be met.

“The European Union will not accept a new vaccine production schedule,” Kyriakides said.

“We still want to understand what has happened. We see that the portions go elsewhere. We reached an agreement in August, so we are confident that the doses should be delivered as agreed by the end of January, ”said the Commission spokesperson. Eric Mamer on tuesday.

The Commission and the Member States will hear the company again on Wednesday.

The Commission announced on Monday that it intends to require EU companies to provide more detailed information on their vaccine exports to third countries.

Commission Spokesman for Health Stefan de Keersmaecker stressed on Tuesday that this is not a ban on vaccine exports but a process aimed at increasing transparency.

According to De Keersmaecker, EU vaccine agreements have also been intended to invest in increasing production capacity. According to press reports, the EU has paid Astra Zeneca more than € 300 million to increase production capacity.

“In its agreements, the EU has taken the risk of developing vaccines for itself. It is therefore normal for the EU to want to control what is done with its limited production capacity. “

Commission on Tuesday, representatives declined to comment on whether the commission would be ready to take action if more vaccines went outside the EU than planned. According to the Commission, the proposal will be finalized by the end of the week.

The Commission also did not comment on the allegation that vaccines for the EU had gone to the UK. Britain granted a marketing authorization for Astra Zeneca in December and has started vaccinations.