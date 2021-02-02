Coronary vaccine Almost 15 per cent of the population vaccinated in Muonio and Salla, 2.2 per cent in Helsinki – See the situation in your own municipality, HS’s updated graphics now also show vaccination data by municipality

From the new municipality-specific graphics, the reader can view the numbers and share of the population who received either the first or the second dose.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus have started in Northern Finland when viewed in relation to the population.

In Salla, for example, 14.6 percent of the population has already received the first dose. 2.2 percent of the population has received the second dose of the vaccine.

The data emerges from HS’s new, daily updated graphics.

By municipality from the graphics, the reader can choose to receive either the first or already the second dose. Data can be viewed either in absolute terms or relative to population.

The reader can search for the information of the desired municipality using the search box in the graphic.

Quantitatively The highest number of vaccine recipients is in Helsinki, where the first dose of vaccine has been given to about 14,300 people. This is about 2.2 percent of Helsinki residents.

Almost 3,600 Helsinki residents, or about half a percent of the population, have received the second dose of the vaccine.

HS graphics data is updated once a day from the vaccination registry maintained by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). There may be a delay of a few days in recording vaccinations in the vaccination register. In addition, detailed information on smaller municipalities is published less frequently.

For example, since yesterday, only about 200 new first doses have been recorded in the register.

In Eastern Lapland Chief Physician of the Salla Social and Health Center in Paula Kaakkurivaara told HS on Mondaythat vaccinations have also been done on weekends and holidays.

“All the vaccines that have come have been put into muscle right away,” Kaakkurivaara said.

Honor Viitasaari has the lowest number of vaccine recipients. In the municipality of Central Finland, 0.1 per cent of the population has been vaccinated. Nine people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Chief physician of Viitasaari Health Center and Pihtiputa Health Center Lauri Mielityinen said yesterday that weak figures explain the delays in registration.

“When we went through these figures with the hospital district, we found that nothing else really explains it. Quite all the vaccines that have been received by the municipality have been given, ”Mielityinen said.

By hospital district The situation in Finland currently looks like this: