Coronary vaccinations Vantaa is ahead of other municipalities in the Helsinki metropolitan area in age groups, the youngest are vaccinated 35-year-olds

May 19, 2021
City|Coronary immunizations

People aged 40–44 are now vaccinated in Espoo and Helsinki.

Espoo started coroner vaccinations for residents aged 40-44 this week. An appointment for vaccinations for people of that age group opened not only in Espoo but also in Helsinki on Tuesday.

In Vantaa, on the other hand, vaccinations for those in their thirties have already started this week, when an appointment was opened on Monday for people aged 35–39.

According to information updated in the vaccination register of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Wednesday, a total of 97,611 coroner vaccine doses have been given in Vantaa.

In Espoo, everyone who turns 40 this year and older can book a vaccination period. According to the THL register, a total of 114,326 vaccine doses have been given in Espoo and 267,046 in Helsinki.

Espoo, Residents of Vantaa and Helsinki can book an appointment for coronary vaccination online at koronarokotusaika.fi.

In Espoo, the vaccination period can be booked by phone at 09 816 34800, in Vantaa at 09 5844 3030 and in Helsinki at 09 310 46300. Calls are answered on weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm.

