Coronary vaccinations “The train has already gone,” says Hus’s chief physician on targeting vaccines to the worst areas

Markku Mäkijärvi reminds that the targeting of vaccines to Uusimaa was requested in March.

Vaccines targeting critical pandemic areas, including Uusimaa, is unlikely to change the situation very significantly, says Chief Medical Officer of Helsinki and Uusimaa (Hus) Markku Mäkijärvi. According to Mäkijärvi, vaccines would be received very little and too late.

“At the individual level, it can change someone’s situation, but in terms of spreading the epidemic, that train has already gone.”

Government according to the proposal, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) could, based on its assessment, distribute part of the vaccine batches to the worst epidemic areas after the age of 70 and risk groups have received their first vaccine.

Read more: “Government decides to target Astra Zeneca and Moderna vaccines to the worst epidemics – provided that at-risk groups and the elderly have received the first vaccination”

The provision can be applied in practice for a maximum of a few weeks, as the amendment to the regulation is only valid until the end of May.

However, Mäkijärvi is pleased that the situation in Uusimaa has been taken into account and experts have been consulted, albeit too late.

“We are glad that targeting is even possible in principle. And we welcome every dose of vaccine. ”

For the worst vaccines targeted at pandemic areas would be Astra Zeneca as well as Moderna.

In any case, Astra Zeneca is likely to be left over in Uusimaa, as it should not be given to people under 65 for the time being.

According to Mäkijärvi, modern small items come to Finland in total, so its benefits would be very small. Mäkijärvi estimates that there are some hundreds of vaccines.

In addition, vaccines could be targeted at Uusimaa only after all risk groups and the elderly have been vaccinated. Mäkijärvi cannot say because this situation will be achieved.

The possible targeting of vaccinations has already been raised in March and experts have already recommended it on 17 March, Mäkijärvi points out. It has now been a month and this will take time.

“In March, we found that targeting would be beneficial. It could have saved many infections, hospital stays and deaths. The pandemic is changing so fast that with such slow action, we cannot influence its course. ”

Also the CEO of the hospital district Juha Tuominen in Hus’ corona information on Friday, took a position on targeting vaccines to the worst areas. His message was the same:

“We are pleased that the (government) decree has come. It also says that what we are pushing for – that it is important to protect lives in epidemic areas – has been accepted. ”

“When the regulation is only valid for a limited time, it may not be time to implement the regulation,” Tuominen said.