Coronary vaccinations Peter Kipchumba, who distributes vaccinations, is grateful for every spike he injects because he has seen what the coronavirus does at its worst

In Finland, more than one hundred thousand coroner vaccinations are already given per week, in May the number can quadruple.

Five minutes. At that time a coroner, a nurse Peter Kipchumban keep asking the necessary questions, telling the instructions and vaccinating the client.

Clients should be received promptly and diverted at least as promptly to maintain safety clearances and to avoid congestion at vaccination points.

Kipchumba repeats all this at least 50 times a day. Colleagues in adjoining booths are doing the same things and at the same pace.

While the situation is routine and rustic, its significance is everything else: history is made here. Kipchumba and other coroner vaccines are likely to save lives from a pandemic that has brought the whole world to its knees over the past year.

Three Over the past week, Finns have been given more than a hundred thousand corona vaccines a week across the country.

“It’s already a really good amount and rising all the time,” says the specialist Mia Kontio From the Department of Health and Welfare (THL).

By Thursday, more than 734,000 vaccine doses had been injected in Finland, THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) said in their Thursday report. More than 647,000 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine. It is 13.8 per cent of the adult population – of the EU countries, only Malta and Hungary have vaccinated a larger proportion of adults than Finland.

Espoo At four coron vaccination points, 46 vaccinators are currently injecting, says Chief Security Officer. Sanna Svahn.

The majority of them are employees acquired as a purchasing service. In addition, the points employ caretakers, lobbyists and Finnish Red Cross volunteers.

At the Big Apple vaccination point, the course of those to be vaccinated is carefully planned. Six vaccination booths have been built in the empty business premises. City exercise instructors guide newcomers to vaccinations. Those leaving the vaccinations are guided and assisted by Red Cross volunteers.

At present, about 350-400 Espoo residents are vaccinated at the Iso Omena vaccination point with Pfizer-Biontech vaccine on weekdays. The people to be vaccinated are now 70 years of age and older.

“People are grateful. That I finally got this and this has been expected. They are relieved to have received the first vaccine and know they will get the second one, ”says Peter Kipchumba.

THL: n According to Kontio, Finland would have vaccination capacity even higher than at present, but no vaccines are available. However, the number of vaccines is increasing.

“If more than a hundred thousand doses a week have now been given, there will probably be 200,000 vaccines a week by the end of April. In the beginning of May, the number may rise very suddenly to 400,000, ”says Kontio.

THL estimates that by the end of June, Finland will receive 5–7 million vaccines. According to Kontio, in that case, by the end of June or the beginning of July, all people over the age of 16 would have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Many feels that vaccinations are progressing painfully slowly. There are a wide range of requirements for vaccinators at coronary vaccination points.

According to Kipchumba, sometimes a relative accompanying an elderly person may also require the vaccine for themselves. Sometimes a vaccinee requires a booster vaccine faster than in the 12 weeks specified by the THL.

“Because you have to get to a meeting somewhere in London or Australia,” Kipchumba says.

In the early stages of vaccinations, injections were given to the elderly. According to Kipchumba, an elderly elderly person walking through a rollator could sometimes arrive at the vaccination point and felt he had booked a time, but for some reason the appointment had failed.

It hurt to explain to them that the vaccine cannot be given because no time has been set aside and there are no extra vaccines, Kipchumba says.

“Sometimes I have to say is that the only thing we can do is help you book your time.”

There are guards at the vaccination points, but Kipchumba said they did not have to intervene.

“Most need information and explanations. Sometimes there are misconceptions and when you go through it, a lot of people are quite happy, ”he says.

According to Peter Kipchumba, people are grateful to receive the expected coronary vaccine.­

With THL there is no precise information on the number of professionals giving coronary vaccinations. In January-February, hospital districts estimate that 550,000–560,000 people a week can be vaccinated in Finland.

“And total capacity may have increased since then. If we estimate that at best we would receive 450,000 doses of vaccine a week, yes we can do that, ”says Mia Kontio.

He also sees good in the fact that vaccine volumes have gradually increased: municipalities have time to hone their vaccination organization.

According to Kontio, the municipalities have experience with mass vaccinations thanks to the annual influenza vaccinations. Now the vaccine numbers are much higher. In addition, the availability of vaccines and the variety of vaccines add to the challenge.

Professionals from all over the world have been drawn to coronation vaccination campaigns. Municipalities have purchased vaccines from the private side and transferred caregivers to vaccinations from other health care activities. Recently retired people have been recruited, and occupational health care is also involved in vaccinations.

“This is not an easy task for municipalities. Certain activities will certainly need to be postponed or interrupted to make vaccinations run smoothly. To what extent, it depends on how many vaccinations come a week, ”says Kontio.

Helsinki currently acquires the labor it needs for coronary vaccinations as purchasing services. Now the city buys about 130 vaccinators a day from private service providers. In addition, about 40 vaccinators come through the personnel service company Society.

“We have already had to transfer a lot of staff to epidemiological activities and infection tracing. It is good that we can buy vaccines from service providers, ”says Helsinki’s Director of Health and Substance Services Leena Turpeinen.

Last week, more than 13,000 vaccines were given in the capital at four vaccination points.

In April, Helsinki will also start vaccinating in the evenings and on Saturdays. Then, at least, nurses will be transferred from student health care to coronary vaccinations.

“We have calculated that in April we would have 160 vaccinators from Monday to Saturday and another 100 to 160 vaccinators in the evening, depending on the volume of evening time offered. We are talking about quite large amounts anyway, ”says Turpeinen.

He points out that in addition to vaccinators, vaccination points employ similar caregivers, vaccine diluents, lobby guides, security guards, and logistics drivers. In addition, a number of nurses and doctors arrange coronary vaccinations in addition to their own duties.

“The amount of work we do with this is really big,” says Turpeinen.

THL estimates that by the end of June, Finland will receive 5–7 million vaccines.­

In Espoo people who have been vaccinated often ask Peter Kipchumba if they can now go to the shops, meet the children and hug them.

“We all have the same instruction that vaccination doesn’t change anything at the moment. You still have to be careful. Furthermore, unnecessary contacts are avoided and a mask is used. That’s what we recommend and what THL says, ”he says.

According to Kipchumba, the instructions raise many questions and questions.

“But yes, people are happy with the vaccination.”

Also Kipchumba himself is pleased that he can give long-awaited vaccines that can save lives. And he knows quite well what a coronavirus infection can do.

Prior to the transition to vaccinations, Kipchumba worked in the infection department of Espoo Hospital. There he also cared for coronary patients. Some died of a disease caused by the virus.

“But now there is no talk of death. There is talk of protecting no one from getting sick. Or if you get sick, you don’t have to be hospitalized, ”he says.

“I understand this is a very valuable job. It will save not only my lives but the lives of everyone. When most people are vaccinated, it saves most of us. ”