Coronary vaccinations Finland is considering whether Astra Zeneca vaccines could be distributed to younger people who want them – “There should be a large number of volunteers”, evaluates in Vantaa

The longer the restrictions on the use of Astra Zeneca last, the more the vaccination rate in the capital will slow down.

Astra The administration of Zeneca vaccine to volunteers under the age of 65 divides opinions in the metropolitan area.

A total of about 1.2 million doses of Astra Zeneca are still coming to Finland, but if the vaccine is not intended to be given to people under 65 due to the precautionary principle, there will be more vaccine left. However, THL experts are still considering a possible change in the line. In some countries, it has been decided to give this vaccine to younger volunteers as well.

Volunteering is not a reason to receive a vaccine if, for some reason, the vaccine has been prescribed by experts only to a certain age group, says the Chief Physician of Espoo Anu Mustakari.

Mustakari does not consider such a procedure to be consistent or responsible action by municipalities and cities.

Once the risks associated with Astra Zeneca have now been assessed in such a way that it is not desired to be given to people under the age of 65, why would this line be changed for volunteers, Mustakari asks. He hopes that decisions about vaccinations will be made based on research data, facts and expert judgment.

“I think it specifically adds to the credibility that we don’t go with the eyes on the eyes but that potential risks are responded to quickly and minimized and potential threats are taken seriously. I am proud of the fact that we work in this way. “

However, if THL recommends freedom of choice for those under 65, then the same will happen in Espoo, according to Mustakari.

Finland the vaccine situation became more uncertain this week. The introduction and delivery of the coroner vaccine by the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson to Europe has been postponed due to suspected blood clots. In addition, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, THL and Fimea outlined that the target group of Astra Zenaca will remain the same, ie the age limit will not be lowered from 65, at least for the time being.

The longer the restrictions on Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson last, the more the pace of vaccination may fade. Of the municipalities in the Helsinki metropolitan area, it was assessed to HS on Wednesday that: the pace now seems to be slowing down somewhat. However, most vaccinations still rely on the Pfizer vaccine, which is available as expected.

If it were decided to distribute Astra Zeneca to younger people on a voluntary basis, there would probably be those willing. This is the opinion of both Espoo Mustakari and Vantaa’s Deputy Mayor for Social and Health Care. Timo Aronkytö.

“Yes, there would be a considerable amount,” Aronkytö estimates. “I myself am 56 years old and I could take the vaccination.”

Aronkytö hopes that the THL will still consider the decision and possibly change the current decision on vaccinations.

Mustakari doubts that voluntary vaccination could have a variety of side effects.

“Certainly there is a small group of people who would take it for their own benefit and motive, for example, for work or travel or some other reason. That is why I do not think it should be left to human discretion. Not everyone has the ability to assess the medical side. ”

Aronkytö, on the other hand, does not believe this, as travel vaccination is still not possible.

“We need vaccination coverage so that societies open up and everyone can help. Vaccination for one is for many, ”Aronkytö commented to HS via email.

It is clear that if the current policy holds, Astra Zeneca’s vaccine will be left over in the municipalities. According to Espoo and Vantaa experts, it is too early to estimate how much.

In Espoo, information is currently being collected on how long there will be demand for Astra Zeneca in the current 65-year-old vaccination group. The appointment for vaccinations may at some point fade and part of the age group of those to be vaccinated may be left without vaccination voluntarily. Therefore, at this stage, it is difficult to estimate exactly how much Astra Zeneca will be used.