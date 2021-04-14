Coronary vaccinations Fifty-five people in the Helsinki metropolitan area will hardly be vaccinated on May Day – Astra Zeneca’s target group remains the same

In Vantaa, it is believed that the delay in Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine will be temporary.

New Turnovers in the supply of various vaccines to Finland may somewhat slow down the pace of vaccinations in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

The introduction and delivery of the coroner vaccine by the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson to Europe has been postponed due to suspected blood clots. In addition, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, THL and Fimea outlined Astra Zenaca’s target group to remain the same.

Read more: THL’s Nohynek: People under the age of 65 can possibly get an Astra Zeneca vaccine if they want to – See how the new vaccine decisions affect you on HS’s counter

“It’s miserable when Johnson & Johnson had been a one-time vaccine. A lot could have been treated in one visit, ”comments the chief physician of Espoo Anu Mustakari.

There were no detailed plans for the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Espoo yet. Blackbird characterizes its omission as annoying. The city had hoped to get the pace of vaccination quickly tightened, at least in part, with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We had thought that when we get it, there has to be volume to get a big vaccination network up and running. Now that one such part of the volume has not arrived for the time being, we will continue with the volume that is available. ”

This means a Pfizer vaccine in Espoo, as Astra Zeneca will not be vaccinated in people under 65 years of age. According to Mustakari, it is not yet certain whether Pfizer will soon receive larger quantities in Finland and the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Will the 50-year-old be vaccinated on May Day? It looks precarious in the metropolitan area.

“It can’t be considered for sure, there’s so much ambiguity in the air. We will stay to monitor THL’s position on Astra Zeneca and vaccinate Pfizer as much as we can. We also monitor whether any other additional product is coming to Finland via Europe, ”says Mustakari.

He hopes that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at least to some extent at some point.

“Let’s see if there will be more detailed information that would be available to any target group.”

In Vantaa Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is estimated to account for about 4 percent of all vaccines, says Deputy Mayor for Social and Health Affairs Timo Aronkytö.

Aronkytö guessed even earlier on Wednesday In an interview with Ilta-Sanomatthat Vantaa could make rapid progress to a basic healthy middle-aged population, and vaccinations for 50-year-olds could begin around May Day and for 40-year-olds before the summer.

Now, however, the situation looks a little different when the Astra Zeneca vaccine is not extended to younger ones.

“Now it seems that Astra Zeneca’s case is still being investigated in the world and in Finland. No quick decisions will probably be made, ”says Aronkytö.

He said the pace could now be delayed by one or two, even three weeks because of this. However, the delivery of Pfizer’s vaccine has been really punctual, so there will be more vaccines in Finland.

In Helsinki the consequences of Johnson & Johnson vaccine delay have not yet been assessed. In any case, the vaccine was planned to be introduced only a little later, says the director of the Helsinki health centers Timo Lukkarinen.

The latest information that Astra Zeneca is not yet given to people under 65 complicates the situation in Helsinki.

“At Astra Zeneca, it is not possible to increase the efficiency of all those who have received it. Therefore, Pfizeria will wear differently. This puts a lot of new things in mind, ”says Lukkarinen.

According to Lukkarinen, it is currently being considered, for example, whether people over the age of 65 could be given Astra Zeneca as a booster vaccine, even if they had previously received another vaccine.

“We haven’t been terribly daring to plan ahead because there have been shots about the availability of vaccines in the past.”

Lukkarinen does not want to evaluate, because in Helsinki, for example, the middle-aged population can be vaccinated with basic water.

THL’s leading expert Mia Kontio previously estimated for Helsingin Sanomat that the decision concerning Johnson & Johnson would not immediately affect the pace of vaccination in Finland, but if prolonged, it would slow down the progress of vaccinations.

On the other hand, the European Commission on Wednesday announced that it had agreed with Biontech and Pfizer to bring forward vaccine deliveries.