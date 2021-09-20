Coronary vaccinations During the autumn, the benefits and disadvantages of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 will be carefully weighed, and consideration will be given to limiting vaccinations to risk groups only.

Pfizer and Biontech were the first in the world to report good research on the 5-11 year old vaccine.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Biontech said Monday that their coronary vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11 based on clinical trials.

These are the world’s first results of coronary vaccines given to such young children.

In Finland, too, a subgroup of the National Vaccination Expert Group (Krar) focusing on children and young people will deal with the vaccination of 5–11-year-olds during the autumn.

“Finland wants enough information before making decisions about this. One possibility to consider is that the vaccine should be given to people under the age of 12 who belong to a limited risk group, ”Chairman of the National Vaccination Expert Group Ville Peltola says.

However, he points out that in Finland, those under 11 years of age belonging to risk groups have hardly contracted any serious coronary heart disease. If it is decided to vaccinate children, it may be until the end of the year or towards the end of next year.

In any case, before Finland’s own decision, the experts are waiting for the European Medicines Agency’s marketing authorization for Emma.

“In this age group of children, the risks from coronary heart disease are very small. That is why the benefit-risk balance of vaccinations must be carefully considered, ”says Peltola.

Companies according to the vaccine produces an effective immune response in children, news agencies reported.

The vaccine would be given less to people aged 5 to 11 than to those aged over 12. Subjects received two 10-microgram vaccines every three weeks after a 30-microgram dose was given to parents in the age group.

The companies will apply for regulatory approval for the vaccine soon. Pfizer and Biontech will provide the necessary information to authorities in the European Union, the United States and the rest of the world “as soon as possible”.

According to the latest data from Peltola, the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine produces a good immune response in children, but more information is needed on other issues such as side effects.

According to the companies, the side effects of the vaccine were proportional to those seen in 16- to 25-year-olds. The most common side effects have been pain and swelling at the injection site, as well as headache and fever.

According to Peltola, several criteria are always weighed when evaluating a vaccine. What matters is how much the coronavirus causes serious cases requiring hospitalization and, of course, the efficacy and safety of the vaccine itself. It is also being considered whether the vaccine would make life easier for children, such as going to school.

American the pharmaceutical company Moderna has also developed a vaccine for 6 to 11-year-olds, but it is still in the testing phase.

Pfizer and Biontech are now also testing coronary vaccines for children under two and 2-5 years.

The companies’ vaccines for children between the ages of half and eleven have been under investigation in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain.