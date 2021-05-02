Coronary vaccinations Corona vaccinations for 50-54-year-olds will begin in Helsinki – an appointment will open on Monday

By the end of June, all willing Helsinki residents over the age of 30 are currently estimated to have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

30.4. 16:38 | Updated 10:33

This Helsinki residents between the ages of 50 and 54 will be able to set aside time for coronary vaccination from next Monday.

Vaccinations are progressing in Helsinki as the city receives the vaccines.

“According to the current estimate, people in their forties in Helsinki will be vaccinated during the beginning of May – June and those in their thirties in June. Vaccinations for people under the age of 30 are likely to take place in July, ”says the director of Helsinki health centers. Timo Lukkarinen in the city bulletin.

The vaccination period can be booked online at koronarokotusaika.fi or by calling the appointment number 09 310 46300 from 8 am to 6 pm. Vaccinations are given at Jätkäsaari, Messukeskus, Malmi and Myllypuro vaccination points.

Next Monday From now on, people aged 65 and over will also be able to choose the second vaccine currently used in Helsinki, Pfizer, instead of Astra Zeneca. The choice must be made in advance when booking.

People 16 to 64 years of age are vaccinated with Pfizer.

A person who has already had coronavirus disease will be offered vaccination at least six months after the onset of symptoms or the diagnosis of infection.

About the people of Helsinki has so far vaccinated just over a quarter. From the following graphics, you can see the vaccination situation of different age groups in different municipalities.