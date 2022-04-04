Wednesday, April 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronary heart disease Long-lasting coronary symptoms may be prevented with medication – it is now being studied in Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 4, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“Many feel that their brains are in the lurch,” the doctor describes for a long time to suffer from the symptoms. If the disease is allowed to remain mild, long-term symptoms are likely to be less severe.

Vaccines and possibly also medication obtained during coronary heart disease reduces the long-term symptoms of coronary heart disease, the so-called long covidium.

There is already some evidence of the benefits of vaccines.

Nature Journal article according to the general picture is that vaccinations can halve the risk of long-term symptoms from those who become infected after vaccinations.

#Coronary #heart #disease #Longlasting #coronary #symptoms #prevented #medication #studied #Finland

See also  Ukraine uses technology to inform Russians of military losses
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

insufferable violence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.