At the corona summit, the federal and state governments agree to extend the lockdown. In the future, employers will have to offer home offices wherever possible.

BERLIN taz | In the end it got late again: Although representatives of the federal and state governments actually wanted to clear away many points of contention in advance at the recent summit, the deliberations lasted, some of them live in the Chancellery – but for most of the participants by Video conference – took place, but again almost 8 hours.

Only shortly before 10 p.m. did Angela Merkel appear before the press and announce an agreement. “We have to act now,” she said, referring to the still high number of infections and the risk of the new, more contagious virus mutation spreading. “Now is the time to prevent the danger.” However, the Chancellor should not be really happy with the agreement, because the Federal Government was unable to assert itself against the federal states on some points.

For example, contrary to the vehement demands of the Chancellery, schools are not generally closed until February 14; According to the agreement paper, it is also sufficient if only the “mandatory presence” is suspended. If individual federal states want this, elementary schools, for example, can start operating again earlier; In the evening it was still open whether this option would be used.

The Prime Ministers also did not agree to the demand that night curfews be made mandatory in regions with high numbers of infections. Instead, less binding and specific “regional measures” are recommended in order to achieve the desired incidence of a maximum of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week.

“Medical masks” in public transport and shops

On the other hand, there was agreement that the lockdown, which was previously limited to the end of January, will initially be extended to February 14 and tightened in some points. The agreement provides that “medical masks” must be worn in future in public transport and retail. In contrast to what was discussed in advance, this includes not only the particularly effective but expensive FFP2 masks, but also so-called surgical masks. These are significantly cheaper, but do not offer comparable protection.

The federal and state governments go well beyond the previous rules when it comes to requirements for companies. While there have so far only been non-binding appeals to employers to enable their employees to work from home, they are now to be obliged by ordinance to introduce home office “if the activities permit”. Medical masks should be made mandatory for work areas in which adequate distances and ventilation are not possible.

New infections continue to decrease

The latest numbers on the new infections reported in Germany had previously shown a further downward trend. On Tuesday, the Robert Koch Institute reported 11,369 new cases; the 7-day mean fell to below 17,000 cases a day – that is 19 percent less than a week earlier. In the case of the reported corona deaths, at least the steep rise so far has been stopped: With 865 deaths per day, the 7-day average is about the same as a week ago.

The fact that a tightening of the lockdown was nevertheless decided is due, on the one hand, to the fact that the numbers are still high and are only falling slowly. It would take at least five weeks at the current rate of reduction until the target value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week – which many experts also consider too high – is reached.

Above all, there is still concern about the new virus mutations from Great Britain and South Africa. They are considered to be significantly more contagious; how widespread they are currently in Germany is unknown because this has not yet been systematically investigated. The joint resolution states that the federal and state governments are of the opinion “that the current state of knowledge requires precautionary action because the consequences of spreading a virus mutation with a higher contagion potential would mean a serious exacerbation of the pandemic situation”.