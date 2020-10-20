Union and FDP are arguing about the corona policy. CSU boss Markus Söder attacks the liberals hard. Lindner and Kubicki answer sharply.

Between CDU / CSU and FDP a heated argument arises over them Corona policy in Germany .

a heated argument arises over them . Markus Söder attests the Liberals one AfD-parallel course .

attests the Liberals one . Numerous FDP politician react angrily. Above all Christian Lindner and Wolfgang Kubicki.

Munich – that Coronavirus * is and remains the determining topic in everyday life, media and above all politics. The appearance of the second wave * is currently hitting some German regions particularly hard. Markus Söder had already at the beginning of the corona pandemic positioned on the strict side. Of all things, shoot like that FDP politician against him, in Bavaria, which he ruled, are currently the most worrying infection numbers.

For the Berchtesgadener Land in the south of the Free State on Monday (October 19) there was even a Quasi-lockdown imposed. Markus Söder remains his Corona line faithful. At the same time it changes too FDP nothing in their demeanor. Wolfgang Kubicki the collar literally burst after Angela Merkel’s dramatic video appeal. He described the call as “Act of desperation“That stir up fear and terror.

Coronavirus: CDU / CSU and FDP argue about measures – Söder taunts with AfD comparison

The critical FDP attitude towards many Corona measures now sparked a violent argument. “It’s not just the AfD, also other political forces that daily try to relativize all of the measures and almost call on the population not to participate“Scolded Markus Söder on Monday in advance of a CSU board members.

“I once again explicitly call on the FDP to consider whether the course they have set themselves together with the AfD is really the right one“, He became specific afterwards. The liberals obviously feel about it pushed to the right corner and answer loudly.

Corona comparison with the AfD: FDP politicians angry with Markus Söder – “Politics for dummies”

“Politics for dummies and Markus Söder: Right-wing populists hate fundamental rights. FDP defends fundamental rights ”, arranges Marco Buschmann, parliamentary managing director of the FDP, in a biting tone, “Rights hate our constitution. FDP defends the GG. We therefore demand proportionality in encroachments on freedom. Those who think that’s stupid are more likely to be on the right than we are. “

Policy for #Dummies and @Markus_Soeder: Right-wing populists hate # Fundamental rights. @fdp defends fundamental rights. Rights hate our constitution. @fdp defends GG. That is why we demand proportionality in encroachments on freedom. Those who think that’s stupid are more likely to be on the right than we are. – Marco Buschmann (@MarcoBuschmann) October 19, 2020

Christian Lindner reacts to Söder tip: “What has the Corona policy done to Markus Söder …”

Similarly acidified also reacts FDP leader Christian Lindner on the AfD comparison. “What has the Corona policy done with Markus Söder“, He tweeted,” that he FDP close to the AfD moves because we are involved in parliaments Interference with fundamental rights and want to see the effectiveness of measures justified? “

What does the corona policy have to do with @Markus_Soeder made that he the @fdp near the #AfD moves forward because we want parliaments to be involved in encroachments on fundamental rights and want to see the effectiveness of measures justified? CL – Christian Lindner (@c_lindner) October 19, 2020

Corona dispute between the Union and FDP: Kubicki attacks Söder personally – “sad figure”

But one party size increased even more. “Markus Söder is a sad figure“, becomes Wolfgang Kubicki in conversation with the Saarbrücker Zeitung (Tuesday edition) almost personally, “he has to answer for the worst corona numbers and must now to beat othersso that he can benefit from his miserable management can distract. ”

The rounds off his attack experienced FDP man with a conjecture about the emotional life of Markus Söder from. The Bavarian Prime Minister apparently noticed “that he his ambitions for chancellor must be buried. That hurts of course. ” (moe) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editors network.

List of rubric lists: © Sven Hoppe