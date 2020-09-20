The state of the state has steadily worsened since the first case of corona in Maharashtra came to light. Maharashtra, which is consistently number one in the case of Kovid-19 patients, has started leaving behind not only Indian states but many countries of the world. At present, the number of corona patients in the state has crossed 11 lakh. Andhra Pradesh is second in terms of virus infection but here too the number of patients is only half of the number of infected in Maharashtra.It was told that till Friday morning, more than 31 thousand people have died due to corona in Maharashtra. The increasing number of patients in the state is not under control. Many experts give different reasons for this explosion of corona cases in Maharashtra. Some experts believe that Maharashtra is a powerhouse of employment. The huge crowd of migrants here has helped in increasing the number of corona virus infections. At the same time, Health Economist Ravi Duggal said that Mumbai’s financial sector never closed. Even when the lockdown was in force throughout the country, the movement of people to banks or financial institutions was not stopped. This also helped to spread the infection.

Another health expert, Dr. Anant Bhan said that New York City also has the highest number of corona cases in the US. Similarly, Mumbai is in India. He said that the return of migrants to their workplaces has become a new cause of concern. One out of every 10 people arriving at Thane station is getting corona infection.

Decaying health facilities

Maharashtra has the most corona tests after UP. However, in terms of population density it is also quite low. At the same time, the condition of the health department in the state is already bad. Maharashtra is the lowest spending state on its health infrastructure. Apart from this, there are huge vacancies in the medical sector here. Due to all these reasons, the corona cases in Maharashtra have become uncontrollable. In the state capital, Mumbai, there has been a tremendous increase in the number of patients.

The number of active patients in the capital has increased by almost 92% in the last one month. According to BMC data, on August 18, there were 17 thousand 697 active patients of Corona in Mumbai. On September 18, this number rose to 34 thousand 136. On September 1, a total of 20 thousand 062 active patients were undergoing treatment in the hospital. In the last 18 days, 14 thousand 074 active patients have increased. Between September 1 and 18, 33 thousand 235 new cases of corona have been registered.

Highest deaths in Maharashtra

Increased cases due to Ganeshotsav?

BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that due to relaxation in Ganeshotsav and lockdown, the number of new patients has increased in the recent past. There has also been an increase in daily corona tests under the Chase the Virus Campaign. As a result, daily reported cases are increasing. Keeping in view the number of victims, facilities required for the treatment of patients have also been enhanced. Along with active patients, the number of patients getting disease free is also increasing rapidly.

He said that the disease is completely controlled in Mumbai, when we used to do about 5000 tests a few days ago, then 1000 to 1200 new patients were found, now we are doing more than 15000 tests daily and about 2000 to 2200 new patients. Are getting

