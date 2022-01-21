Dutch pop music has brought in much less money abroad due to the outbreak of the corona pandemic. Performances were canceled worldwide after the outbreak of the lung virus. As a result, the ‘export’ of Dutch pop fell by more than two-thirds in 2020, calculated researchers commissioned by the copyright organization Buma/Stemra.











There are no final figures for last year yet, but the figures for 2021 are not expected to be good either, says director Frank Helmink of Buma Cultuur. The events and culture sector also suffered the most from lockdown measures last year, because companies in this sector were closed the fastest and are often the last to reopen. Theaters therefore opened earlier this week as a ‘hair salon’ in protest, despite the corona restrictions that still apply to cultural institutions.

According to researchers at Perfect & More, the revenues from Dutch pop music abroad added 75.3 million euros to the Dutch economy in 2020. That is 65 percent less than in the previous year. Income from performances by pop artists across the country fell the most. More than three quarters of the income was lost here. Compared to 2019, the pop industry earned slightly more from copyrights on music. See also Stunt Dutch qualifier Hartono does not make his debut at Australian Open

Performances by Dutch artists accounted for just under 33 million euros in musical exports in 2020. Fees for copyrights and other rights that artists have in their works yielded 31.1 million euros abroad. In addition, the sector earned 11.5 million euros from the exploitation of recordings abroad, for example paid downloads of Dutch pop songs.

