The mayors of the eleven largest German cities left a conference with Angela Merkel with an eight-point plan. The pandemic should remain controllable.

An eight-point plan was drawn up that is intended to preserve the offices' ability to act.

Support is planned by the Bundeswehr, but also by the cities themselves.

Berlin – “The metropolitan areas are the scene where we can see if we can pandemic* under control or whether control is slipping away from us, ”said Angela Merkel (CDU) on Friday at a conference with the mayors of Germany’s eleven largest cities. To the recently strongly increased especially in some cities Coronavirus* Keeping case numbers to a controllable level is achieved with a Eight point plan now responding to the situation.

In general, the Distance and hygiene rules for the population always apply, as do industry-specific regulations and consistent contact tracking. The latter is from 35 and up 50 new infections difficult per 100,000 inhabitants per week. The new restrictions would hurt, but were necessary, said Merkel. And she emphasized: The schools should, “if at all possible, be able to stay open this time.”

Eight-point plan for large cities is intended to slow down the corona pandemic in Germany

At the latest from one Incidence of 35 new infections * per 100,000 inhabitants in a week that sends RKI Experts at the request of the respective city for advice in the crisis teams of the big city concerned.

Experts from the Bundeswehr can also be deployed here – but they should be on site for a longer period of time and not rotate at short notice. They are used at the request of the respective cities.

Of the public health service can be supported by trained volunteers, students and members of parliament from other departments – the big cities take organizational measures for this purpose.

The students should not suffer any disadvantage for their academic performance.

If the contacts in one of the cities (foreseeable or actually) can no longer be traced, personnel support from the federal and state governments are planned.

Measures for large cities: From an incidence of 50 or more, stricter regulations apply

Today the 7-day incidence is 49.8. The crisis team has therefore decided on some measures that will be implemented in #Cologne be valid. Now must also be in public space #MNB and applies from 10 p.m. #Alcohol ban in the #Publicity. – City of Cologne (@Koeln) October 9, 2020

At the latest from an incidence of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the Mandatory to wear a nose cover expanded, new Contact restrictions in public spaces and, if necessary, a curfew and / or alcohol restrictions for restaurants and bars. Then the number of participants for events and especially for celebrations, also in a private setting, can be restricted again.

Public order offices should be relieved and support the health authorities in monitoring quarantine orders – in the medium term, the federal police and the state police should also provide support.

should be relieved and support the health authorities in monitoring quarantine orders – in the medium term, the federal police and the state police should also provide support. For the Hospitals, nursing homes, senior citizens and disabled facilities special Safeguards seized – but which must not lead to complete social isolation. Rapid tests * should be used first in this area.

Increase in the number of infections* under the aforementioned measures not to a standstill within 10 days at the latest, further targeted ones are Restriction steps inevitable in order to further reduce public contacts.

The first cities have already introduced new measures – you can find all the details in our Corona Germany ticker.

