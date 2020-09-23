Author: Bill Gates / Melinda Gates

In this uncertain time, we know two things for sure. One, we have to end the Kovid-19 epidemic as soon as possible and two, save as many lives as possible. This is the reason why scientists around the world are competing to make vaccines. Some countries have started buying doses even before the research and development of the vaccine is over. Our Foundation asked the modelers of Mobbs Lab at North Eastern University to prepare a model considering two different situations. The first situation is that the 50 richest countries in the world monopolize the first 2 billion doses of the Corona vaccine and the second is that the distribution of the vaccine worldwide should be done keeping in mind the population of different countries and not their population.

How vaccine divided

The Mobbs Lab team has been modeling the spread of influenza worldwide for many years. This time he had a challenge to keep in mind the innumerable unknown aspects of this disease, which may come up in the future. There is also no historical sample in this regard, on the basis of which an estimate can be made. That is why the team of Mobs Lab created this model based on the imagination of what would have happened if the vaccine had become available in the middle of March. Here he had to make some predictions without an actual vaccine. Especially that after two weeks of giving a dose of vaccine to a person, it will be effective up to 80% and that 12.5 crore doses can be given every week. The conclusion was that by 1 September the vaccine would have saved 61% of people from death.

But in a situation where the rich countries of the world had collected all the vaccines with them, the death toll from this epidemic would have been almost double and for the next four months it would continue to spread unabated in three quarters of the world. Unfortunately, given the attitude of some rich countries so far, it is highly likely that they will first stop the Corona vaccine on their own. We understand why governments are eager to deal with pharma companies to have vaccine reserves. It is the responsibility of governments to protect the health of their citizens. By investing in them, they can accelerate research and development. But we should not make the mistake of considering some bilateral deals as an effective strategy.

This epidemic and economic recession are all over the world. National resources alone are not sufficient to counter this. The borders of countries do not matter for microbes. Take New Zealand as an example. Here the disease was prevented from spreading to such an extent that all activities, including the packed rugby stadium, started as usual. But even then the economy of this country declined and the virus also came back. Because of this, the government here was forced to shutdown all over New Zealand.

However, there is no doubt that if there is a fair distribution of the Kovid-19 vaccine, then everyone will get rid of this pandemic and the less time we spend in it, the more benefit it will be. According to the IMF, the more months we reduce from the spread of the disease, the more the world will save about $ 500 billion in that month. If everyone gets vaccinated in a country, then it is possible that its economy will improve a bit, but such countries will prosper again, it will never happen. Especially when the epidemic is spreading its wings in other countries, the global supply chain is badly scattered and international travel continues to be halted.

So what should be an effective and equal effort? Our foundation is supporting the effort under which well-known global health institutions work together with research, development, production, diagnostic tests, treatment and vaccine delivery. All those countries that are contributing to the vaccine manufacture known as ‘Kovacs’ are guaranteed to provide this vaccine in proportion to their population. It is encouraging that the European Commission, South Korea, Japan and many Arab countries have supported Kovacs. The campaign for a multilateral solution has finally begun. But we would also like rich countries to join this campaign in maximum numbers. Countries that are not joining Kovacs should cooperate in global Kovid-19 response in some other way.

Cooperation not competition

They can give some of their vaccine reserve doses to poor countries, as some countries did at the time of the H1N1 pandemic. Or they can also donate to Gavi. Gavi is a vaccine alliance, which has been working to deliver vaccines to poor countries for more than two decades. In this difficult time, pharma companies should also keep the price of their products accessible to all. We believe that in future, working together in this direction will prove to be the best solution. Industries and governments need to understand that this is not a competition in which one player wins only when the other loses. It is a collaboration-based effort, in which we all have to move forward together.