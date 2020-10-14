At least three Indian companies have started making antibodies to Kovid-19. Through these, antibodies will be delivered to the corona infected person’s body. Bharat Cerams, Intas Pharma and Biological E have started work on this therapy in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Antibodies act like the first line of defense in the body. As soon as a virus attacks a pathogen, the immune system begins to form antibodies. Presently, the drugs that are being used to treat corona only reduce viral count in patients. Whereas antibodies are like vaccine. Not only are they antiviral, but they also give immunity for some time from infection.

Trials are done, waiting for the resultsIntas in Ahmedabad has planned to remove antibodies from the blood of patients who have recovered. The company will make drugs that can be given to all blood group corona patients. The company started trials on moderate patients and is awaiting the results. Bharat Cerams of Mumbai will make antibodies using horse antisera. This method is also used to make rabies and diphtheria vaccines. The company is hopeful that the results of its trial will come by next month.

Trump was given a cocktail of antibodiesRecently, US President Donald Trump Corona was infected. He was given Regeneron’s Antibody Cocktail at the Military Hospital. According to Regeneron’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopulas, “We created a unique anti-viral antibodies cocktail that has the ability to prevent and treat infections.” Can also prevent the virus from spreading. Apart from this, SAb Biotherapeutics, a US-based biotech company, has developed antibodies in the body of cows. The company claims that a cow can make so many antibodies every month that it can treat hundreds of people.