What happened in Kerala and Maharashtra should not happen in Delhi: panel Dr Paul-led panel submitted its report to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday. During the festive season, the panel has prohibited large ceremonies. The report said, ‘It has been observed that due to Onam in Kerala and Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra, the epidemic grew severely. This should not be allowed to happen in Delhi. All that we have achieved in reducing matters will be crowded in these festivals and markets. ”The panel suggested that the festivals should be celebrated at a very micro level, with family members involved.

The panel gave suggestions for the next three months According to the panel, the next three months are very important. It has been suggested that the focus should be on creating micro containment zones. People with symptoms should have RT-PCR test and limited contact tracing. The panel has suggested testing to support surveillance, increase critical care facilities, conduct awareness campaigns in view of festive season and prevent deaths among healthcare workers.

Do not increase test to reduce positivity rate The panel has said that contact tracing in Delhi is extremely limited. After this, it is suggested to test all the high risk contacts of the entire container zone, no matter how the symptoms are. According to the panel, the testing target should not be for completion, but for surveillance. He said that increasing the number of tests to reduce the positivity rate would not be right.

How will the death rate be lower in Delhi? The death rate of corona in Delhi is 1.9%, which is much higher than the national average (1.5%). The panel suggested that the government’s focus should be on reducing the death rate. As of Wednesday, 5,616 patients had died in Delhi. The panel said that the death rate can be reduced by early detection of symptoms, timely testing, and creating awareness among young people about kovid-related behavior. The panel also suggested a regular death audit of Kovid and non-Kovid deaths.

The Expert Committee made on Kovid-19 has warned that in the cold, 15,000 cases of corona can be seen daily. So far, Delhi has reported the highest number of 4,473 cases in a single day, which came on 16 September. That is, in the winter, it will come four times daily. According to the panel, respiratory problems increase during the cold months. In addition, festivals have also been cited as a major reason behind the potential figures. The panel, headed by Dr. VK Paul, said that Delhi should prepare 15,000 cases a day for the winter. According to him, the number of patients outside Delhi can also increase. The Kovid panel has suggested to the Delhi government that it should prepare to recruit 20% of the 15,000 cases a day.