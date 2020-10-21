Celebration as a form of expression for the young

You have to let that sink in first. Because the youth just can’t party to their heart’s content, is the world going to end? And how does it actually tick in general, the “Generation Z”, which also includes the under 20s? Is your own enjoyment really more important to her than anything else, as one might believe after the last party nights in Stuttgart or Frankfurt that got out of hand?

A current youth study paints a different picture. Every four years the Heidelberg Sinus Institute examines the world of 14 to 17 year old teenagers in Germany. And what the researchers have found doesn’t sound like a hedonistic fun society at all: today’s youth is significantly more serious than their predecessors. Teenagers worry about the climate and a lack of social cohesion.

Is it harder for young people to find jobs because of the crisis?

“The dominant desire for the future of many young people is to arrive in the middle of society,” says the study. The career aspirations are down-to-earth and realistic, and the adolescents attach great importance to a good working environment and a varied professional life. Is that boring now?

Behind the supermarket, Nico has a clear stance on this. “Later on I want a house, a family, and a vacation on the beach has to be included,” he says. He still has one year of apprenticeship ahead of him in his training as a chemical technician, after which he is hoping for a secure job. And Corona? “Of course all the bans are annoying, but I already know that this has to be the case now.”

Rioters are only a loud minority

The youth researcher Klaus Hurrelmann is not particularly surprised by such a level of common sense. “Those who last hit the headlines in the headlines make up only a small subgroup. But it’s just loud, ”said Hurrelmann.

For all young people of “Generation Z”, however, the following applies: Celebration is actually extremely important for personal development. “Celebration is one of the most important forms of expression in this phase of life,” says Hurrelmann. Meeting with friends, making it clear that you are different, that you belong to a new generation, that is “an elixir of life for young people”.

That now threatens to dry up due to Corona. “Seen in this way, the crisis hits the young much harder than the old,” says Hurrelmann. The older generation has to withdraw a little and exercise caution. “But otherwise life goes on almost normally for her. But for the boys everything is suddenly turned upside down. “

Good mental health is important

Professor Silvia Schneider, child and adolescent psychologist at the Ruhr University in Bochum, sees it that way too. “Many things that were previously taken for granted are suddenly no longer possible,” she says. How you cope with it depends heavily on the environment. “Good mental health, stable relationships with parents and friends, good coping strategies – then it works quite well.” In no case, however, the young people should feel alone. “You need confidence, a feeling of self-efficacy. You have to feel able to manage the crisis, ”said Schneider.

No right to party – but psychological problems threaten

What if that is missing? Youth researcher Klaus Hurrelmann fears serious consequences for some of the youth. “Disturbances in personality development can arise, which manifest themselves in aggression, depression or even drug use as an evasive act.” The scientist also observes a strong spread among the younger generation. “Up front there were many well-educated, open, tolerant and ecologically-minded young people, including a noticeable number of young women.”

And behind? “There we find young men who are educationally lagging behind, often from socially disadvantaged families.” According to the expert, one has to keep an eye on these young people. “If the educational process is interrupted for a long time here, as in the lockdown, integration into training and work is quickly endangered.”

The elderly are catching up digitally, and the young are suddenly under pressure

The Augsburg generation researcher Rüdiger Maas also believes that the corona crisis could have increased the pressure on the young generation. On the labor market, for example: “Older employees have suddenly become more digital-savvy, the lead of the younger generation has shrunk.”

A situation she doesn’t know yet. In fact, the number of apprenticeships on offer fell recently, for the first time since 2013. However, the number of applicants fell even more sharply. “So the shortage of skilled workers remains,” says Maas. But that is only of limited use for calming young people. The young generation is simply insecure. “And less confident than a few months ago.”