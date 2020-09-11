Concerns of the government have started increasing after the record cases of CoronaVirus. With this, every day some new thing is coming out. Now that close to one lakh cases are being reported in a day, the government has decided to compulsorily perform RT-PCR test of suspected patients who are negative in rapid antigen test. Actually, there is a reason behind why the government had to take this decision. At the time when the corona virus cases were spreading fast and the speed of testing was slowing down, this test was implemented. Due to this the investigation report comes in only 20 minutes but at the same time it takes 12 to 24 hours for RT PCR investigation report to come. If the report is positive from the rapid antigen test, then its reliability is almost 100%.

Why did ICMR have to say

The Union Health Ministry and the ICMR jointly wrote letters to all the states and union territories on Thursday. All the states in the letter have been asked to ensure that people with negative symptoms from the Rapid Antigen Test must perform RT-PCR test. Till now, patients found negative in the antigen test were considered negative. But corona virus was confirmed through RT-PCR test when positive test was found in antigen test. Now they will be tested again after coming negative in rapid antigen test.

Now we understand why this is happening

India is getting engulfed by the corona virus cycle. One reason for this is the large number of non-symptomatic corona positive people. These people do not have mild symptoms of Corona Vyasa or not, but such people definitely make others positive. The government resorted to the Rapid Antijan test to detect corona infections. But then it was said that if its report comes negative then its reliability will be low whereas if it says positive then its reliability is 90 percent. Now the government has made up its mind that those people who have received negative reports in the past, should be re-tested because there is a possibility that a large section of them may come out which is positive and it is infecting many people.

Must undergo RT-PCR test

According to the ICMR and the Ministry of Health, RT-PCR of all cases with RTA Test-free symptoms and RAT-free symptomless cases in which symptoms start occurring after two or three days of examination. (RT-PCR Test) needs to be double checked. The ministry said that this will help in cases where the confirmation of infection-free is wrong, they can be inhabited separately and be admitted to hospital due to timely detection.

Now let us also know what is the difference between these investigations

RT-PCR Test

Corona is a method of virus detection. The RNA of the virus is examined in this. RNA is the genetic material of the virus. Its method of testing is different. In this, swab is taken from the palate of the nose and throat. These tests are done in the lab itself. The RT-PCR test results take 12 to 16 hours to arrive. The reliability of this method of testing is about 60%. Tests can be negative even after corona infection. It is also important to see the patient symptomatically.

Rapid Antigen Test

This also examines the corona infection virus. Its method is swab taken from the nose. Antigens found in viruses are detected. It takes 20 minutes to get its result. If we talk about its accuracy, if the test is positive then its reliability is about 100%. But it can be negative in 30-40% of cases. In that case the RT-PCR test can be done.

True net test

The nucleic amplified test is performed by a True Net machine. Currently, this machine tests for TB and HIV infection. Now the screen test of the corona is being done. Swab is taken from the nose or throat to check for it. In this, DNA and RNA are tested by breaking the nucleic material of the virus. It takes three hours to get its result. If we talk about accuracy, it tells the possibility of corona infection in 60 to 70% of patients. RT-PCR can be performed when negative.