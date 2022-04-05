Home page world

The corona pandemic has now been going on for more than two years. The WHO warns – there are some signs that more global epidemics could follow.

Geneva – While the easing of the corona pandemic is dividing spirits in this country, a statement from the World Health Organization (WHO) is worrying: There are some signs that other diseases could soon be rampant around the world.

Lessons from the corona pandemic: WHO wants to take precautions

In the course of the corona pandemic, one would have “experienced the hard way what it means to not be adequately prepared”, concludes Sylvie Briand, Director of the Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness Team of the WHO. In fact, at the beginning of the pandemic, the population and science had not recognized the Covid-19 virus to the extent that Corona has had worldwide for more than two years.

They therefore want to form new strategies to prevent the outbreak of epidemics that are rampant worldwide as much as possible. As virologist Klaus Stöhr also said in his general scolding of German corona policy, the establishment of instruments in the event of a crisis is essential – an omission is often the decisive factor when it comes to the question of whether a pandemic will develop.

WHO: Concerns about more viruses – is there a threat of a pandemic endless loop?

With growing concern, the WHO is currently looking at the “frequency and extent of outbreaks” with other viruses: “The next pandemic could very likely be caused by a new arbovirus,” said Director Briand, “We have some indications that this risk increases.”

Arboviruses are transmitted, for example, by mosquitoes, ticks or sand flies and can trigger dengue fever, Zika fever, TBE or Japanese B encephalitis – all of which are by no means harmless diseases. The problem is that not only birds often serve as hosts and thus transport the viruses to other regions – the arthropods themselves are also becoming increasingly at home in local areas. In view of these developments, according to Briand, it is essential to take international precautions – so as not to face the next pandemic soon. (askl)