51 German urban and rural districts are threatened with stricter corona rules. Due to the increasing number of infections, politicians are lowering the decisive benchmark.

The corona numbers in Germany are increasing rapidly *.

The federal and state governments have scaled down the critical incidence value * in parts – so that stricter rules can apply locally.

A total of 51 urban and rural districts are affected by the adjustment.

Berlin – The Corona numbers in Germany rise and rise. On Wednesday, the Federal Republic recorded more than 5000 new infections and more and more urban and rural districts exceeded the critical mark of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. This development is worrying, since Covid-19 so no longer on individual hotspots like Gutersloh or Hamm is limited, but spreads throughout the Federal Republic.

Corona in Germany: Why is Lower Saxony one of the most affected places?

If you look at the number of cases, it is noticeable that certain federal states are more affected by Covid-19. In contrast to the start of the pandemic, it is now about Lower Saxony Always stronger. The city Delmenhorst as well as the counties Cloppenburg, Emsland, Oldenburg and Vechta exceed the corona warning level.

But why is the situation in the after Bavaria largest state so tense? It’s been in since summer Lower Saxony – as in many other countries – an increase in the number of infections can be recognized. It has been observed that smaller local outbreaks in businesses or care facilities such as a bakery in Bentheim lead to new infections across the board. The fact that the numbers are increasing so rapidly in a more rural area is somewhat diffuse.

In addition, lies with Bremen a corona hotspot in the immediate vicinity. The Hanseatic city currently has an incidence value of 79.3. The common border with the may also play a role Netherlands a role. The adjacent provinces Drenthe, Groningen and Overijssel are currently considered due to the high number of cases Risk area. The increased values ​​in the Emsland as in Cloppenburg however, can be explained by outbreaks in slaughterhouses. Both companies affected belong to the Tönnies group.

Corona in Germany: Berlin is acting “on the verge of no longer controllability”

Meanwhile, the situation is extremely precarious Berlin. A record number of new infections was reported on Tuesday with 706 new cases. Especially the Districts of Neukölln and center cause concern at the moment. Incidence values from to 161.1 put the capital in a bad light. The criticism of the politicians responsible is growing. CSU chief Markus Söder said last week that the situation was “on the verge of no longer controllability”. The “strange system” of district governments make a uniform one difficult Corona strategy.

Markus # Söder cares about #Berlin: The “strange system” of district governments make a uniform one difficult #Corona-Strategy. The city is on a “dangerous threshold”. pic.twitter.com/c2sIrVpALm – rbb Abendschau (@rbbabendschau) October 7, 2020

Corona in Germany: Every third person in NRW lives in a risk area

The situation seems to be worst at the moment North Rhine-Westphalia to be. Almost a dozen cities in the metropolitan area NRW exceed the Corona warning level. The situation in the big cities around Cologne or Dusseldorf becomes more and more acute. Because more and more places Corona warning level crack, live from the around 18 million inhabitants North Rhine-Westphalia currently almost 6.2 million, so to speak every third, in one Risk area. Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) is nevertheless optimistic that a shutdown of social and economic life can be avoided. “It may be possible that we can experience Christmas without a lockdown,” he told ntv.

Corona in Germany: There are corona hotspots in eleven federal states

NRW, Berlin, Lower Saxony and still Bavaria: The situation is particularly tense in these areas, as a look at the urban and rural districts shows, which are currently exceeding the critical mark of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Incidentally, the incidence in Germany is 31.0.

Urban and rural districts in which the seven-day incidence is over 50 (source: RKI dashboard, as of October 14, 5:30 p.m.) ** North Rhine-Westphalia: SK Herne (95.2), SK Solingen (71.0), LK Recklinghausen (70.7), SK Cologne (70.4), SK Leverkusen (67.4), SK Hamm (66.1), SK Wuppertal (63.4), SK Hagen (56.2), SK Düsseldorf (55.6), SK Duisburg (55.5), LK Mettmann (54.4), LK Unna (54.4), LK Olpe ( 53.7), SK Essen (51.1) Bavaria: LK Regen (84.0), LK Berchtesgadener Land (72.7), SK Rosenheim (67.7), LK Fürstenfeldbruck (62.0), LK Rottal-Inn (57.6), SK Schweinfurt (52.4 ), SK Memmingen (52.2), SK Munich (52.1) Berlin: Neukölln (161.1), Mitte (112.5), Tempelhof-Schöneberg (93.9) Reinickendorf (73.9), Spandau (67.4), Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf (61.0), Steglitz-Zehlendorf ( 51.0) Lower Saxony: LK Cloppenburg (99.0), SK Delmenhorst (96.7), LK Vechta (58.8), LK Emsland (51.7), LK Oldenburg (50.4) Hesse: SK Offenbach (84.4) SK Frankfurt am Main (71.0,) LK Groß-Gerau (61.7), LK Main-Taunus-Kreis (53.7) Baden-Württemberg: LK Esslingen (77.6), SK Stuttgart (69.7) Rhineland-Palatinate: LK Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm (115.1), SK Mainz (54.9) Saarland: LK Sankt Wendel (97.7) Saxony: LK Erzgebirgskreis (52.2) Thuringia: LK Eichsfeld (54.0) Bremen: Hanseatic City of Bremen (79.3)

Corona in Germany: Federal government is negotiating an incidence benchmark – 51 districts face stricter rules

The times when the Corona hotspots Counting on one hand in the country are definitely over. The current development presents politicians with major challenges. How can a further increase be avoided? The federal government currently sees the answer in additional restrictions for particularly endangered areas. The critical limit from which restrictions apply to private celebrations and public events was redefined on Wednesday by the federal and state governments. New measures could already be taken in 35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and correspondingly stricter measures in 50 cases.

Some corona measures now apply from a limit of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. Merkel announced this after the Corona summit in Berlin. For example, the mask requirement. It should apply from the 35 mark wherever people come together closer or longer. Private celebrations should then be limited to 25 participants in public and 15 participants in private space.

The new Incidence value“Meanwhile has an immediate impact on the whole country. Many urban and rural districts are currently between 35 and 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. According to the new definition, they are also considered Corona hotspot. According to the latest information from the Robert Koch Institute *, more than 50 districts are specifically affected.

Urban and rural districts in which the seven-day incidence is between 35 and 50 (source: RKI dashboard, as of October 14: 5:30 p.m.) ** North Rhine-Westphalia: LK Rhein-Erft-Kreis (49.3), SK Gelsenkirchen (48.1), LK Städteregion Aachen (47.7), SK Bochum (47.6), SK Remscheid (46.7), SK Mühlheim an der Ruhr (44.5), SK Dortmund (42.8), LK Rhein-Sieg-Kreis (41.9), SK Bonn (38.5), LK Rheinisch-Bergischer Kreis (38.1), LK Warendorf (37 , 4), LK Gütersloh (36.2), Bavaria: LK Schweinfurt (48.5), LK Ebersberg (48.0), SK Augsburg (45.9), LK Rosenheim (42.1) SK Nürnberg (40.3), SK Weiden in der Oberpfalz (39.8) , SK Ingolstadt (39.3), LK Unterallgäu (38.5), LK Munich (37.9), LK Tirschenreuth (37.5), SK Regensburg (35.9) Baden-Württemberg: SK Mannheim (48.3), LK Tübingen (47.7), SK Heilbronn (47.4), SK Baden-Baden (47.1), LK Tuttlingen (45.5), LK Schwäbisch Hall (42.2 ), LK Ludwigsburg (45.1), SK Pforzheim (38.1), LK Reutlingen (36.6) Hesse: LK Marburg-Biedenkopf (46.1), SK Wiesbaden (43.1), LK Offenbach (43.0), SK Darmstadt (42.5), LK Hochtaunuskreis (39.3), SK Kassel (37.1) , LK Werra-Meißner district (35.8) Lower Saxony: LK Grafschaft Bentheim (49.6), LK Wesermarsch (47.4), LK Osnabrück (42.2), LK Leer (39.8) Rhineland-Palatinate: LK Neuwied (49.8), LK Mainz-Bingen (40.7), LK Kaiserslautern (37.7), LK Bad Dürkheim (35.4) Saarland: LK Merzig-Wadern (46.5), LK Neunkirchen (45.7) Berlin: Pankow (45.3) Brandenburg: LK Oder-Spree (43.1)

The federal states Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia, Hamburg and Bremen (Bremerhaven) would not be affected by the adjustment of the critical value. A total of 51 other urban and rural districts, however, threaten to tighten the measures. In corresponding areas there is an earlier curfew for bars with a possible alcohol ban and an expansion of the Mask requirement. It now also applies wherever people come together closer or longer. Stricter contact regulations are also associated with the adjustment. The 35 value should function as a new early warning point, so to speak – and at the same time ensure that fewer circles exceed the 50 mark. (as) *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network

** The information relates to the Dashboard of the Robert Koch Institute. In rare cases it may happen that the numbers reported by the respective cities differ from those of the RKI. The city of Bonn put the incidence at around 43.0 instead of 38.5. This is due to different counting methods and sometimes delayed processes on the reporting channel.

List of rubric lists: © Screenshot RKI dashboard