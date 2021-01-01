The corona remained breathless in Mumbai in December. There are 4,597 fewer patients and 160 fewer deaths in November than in November. In November, 24,841 patients were found and 517 people died. In December, 20,244 patients were found and 357 people died. In December, 19,791 patients were discharged from hospitals.On Thursday, 714 new corona patients were found in Mumbai, 980 patients were discharged and 9 people died. 3,509 new patients were found in Rajbhar, 3,612 people were discharged and 58 deaths occurred.

Dialogue strategy released for Kovid-19 vaccination

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released a dialogue strategy related to the Kovid-19 vaccination, which calls for providing accurate and transparent information to address the suspicion of vaccine acceptance by eliminating fears. This 88-page document provides comprehensive information about national, state and district level communication activities to provide information about Kovid-19 vaccines and vaccination process to all people in all states of the country.

Fears about vaccines will be removed

The Ministry said that the dialogue strategy has been said to disseminate apprehension about the vaccine and to promote the right and transparent information at the right time to ensure its acceptance and encourage it. According to the document, the strategy is focused on managing and removing any potential frustration that may arise due to the non-fulfillment of the vaccine demand and its ‘eagerness’ among people. It also focuses on resolving problems such as ‘hesitation’ in getting vaccinated due to fears about vaccine safety and efficacy due to a myth or misconception.

The strategy also focuses on informing about potential risks during the vaccination program and reducing any unwanted crises. The ministry said that the strategy is also focused on creating people’s trust in the Kovid-19 vaccine through transparency and dealing with any misinformation and rumors related to it. The Ministry intends to achieve this objective in three ways including social impact or support of experts, setting up of National Media Rapid Response Cell to seek its help and community mobilization and frontline personnel.