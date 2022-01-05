Home page world

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

A medical worker takes a nasal swab from a man for a rapid corona test. © Julian Stratenschulte / dpa / symbol image

More than a week after the Christmas holidays, the corona values ​​rise sharply. The RKI reports a jump in incidence, almost 60,000 people tested positive for the virus. The news ticker.

The RKI reports a significant jump in incidence, and the number of new infections is also increasing sharply.

This news ticker on the Corona * pandemic is continuously updated.

Berlin – The RKI reported relatively constant numbers on Christmas and between the holidays, the Robert Koch Institute had assumed a significant under-reporting at this point in time. And indeed: more than a week after Christmas, the incidence not only rises again, the RKI even reports a significant jump. And the number of new infections is also climbing massively.

Corona wave over Germany: RKI reports a significant jump in incidence – and almost 60,000 new infections

The nationwide seven-day incidence is again increasing sharply, the RKI gives the value of new Corona * infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Wednesday morning at 258.6. It has been increasing from day to day since the end of December, although the RKI continues to assume that new infections will be under-recorded due to fewer tests and reports in the course of the holidays and vacations. For comparison: the previous day the value was 239.9, a week ago it was 205.5 (previous month: 439.2).

And the number of official new infections is also increasing sharply, the RKI reported 58,912 new cases in the past 24 hours. Exactly one week ago there were 40,043 infections. According to the new information, 346 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 414 deaths.

The Omikron variant is causing increasing corona numbers in many countries. Christian Drosten now spoke plainly to the mutant.