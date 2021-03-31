“The situation is serious, more serious than many believe”: Markus Söder and Winfried Kretschmann have published a joint appeal in which they join the line of the Chancellor.

Markus Söder (CSU *) and Winfried Kretschmann (Greens *) have jointly commented on the anti-corona policy.

In doing so, they asked their country colleagues to “consistently” implement the emergency brake agreed with Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU *).

The two politicians also called for a coordinated approach for schools in the Corona crisis *.

Update from March 31, 4:43 p.m.: Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther has rejected an attempt by his counterparts Markus Söder (CSU / Bavaria) and Winfried Kretschmann (Greens / Baden-Württemberg) for a tougher Corona course. “In the north there is trade, in the south letters are written,” said the CDU politician on Wednesday in Kiel. “We have already introduced regular tests as a prerequisite for participating in face-to-face lessons after the holidays, Messrs. Söder and Kretschmann want to talk about them.”

Now is not the time for showmanship, but for consistent and responsible action, said Günther. “The colleagues shouldn’t lose their nerve now, but rather implement the agreed rules in their own countries.” He responded to a joint letter from Söder and Kretschmann to the heads of government of the other 14 countries (see first report).

Corona wave “relentless”: Second Prime Minister stands behind Merkel – duo with a dramatic letter

Our first report from March 31st: Munich – It is an unusual step: In a joint letter to their 14 Prime Minister colleagues, Markus Söder (CSU) and Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) demand a strict anti-corona policy with consistent implementation of the emergency brake in hotspots, also with night exit restrictions. In addition, the heads of government of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg advocate compulsory corona testing in schools after the Easter break.

“The third wave has been rolling relentlessly across the country for several weeks. The situation is serious, more serious than many believe, ”says the letter that the German Press Agency has received. Previously, the Southgerman newspaper reported about it. “We must therefore assume our responsibility now and are no longer allowed to discuss. The virus does not forgive delays ”, warn Söder and Kretschmann. “Every additional day of waiting means thousands of new infections that are eating their way exponentially through our country.”

Corona on Germany: “Emergency brake without further deliberation and hesitation”

“All the instruments we can use to fight the virus are in place – above all, they are joint decisions,” emphasize the two prime ministers. “Supported by a unified spirit, it is now a matter of consistently implementing the emergency brake without further deliberation or hesitation. This includes nightly exit restrictions and adequate contact restrictions if the incidence is over 100 as well as a consistent FFP2 mask requirement and tests. “Otherwise we run the risk that the situation will continue into the summer due to constant back and forth.”

For the time after the Easter holidays, both of them demand that we have to agree on uniform regulations for the school, "in particular about compulsory tests at schools". "If you don't have a negative test, you shouldn't be able to take part in face-to-face classes." This is particularly important because the British mutation is currently spreading so widely among schoolchildren – and then it is carried back into families, they warn.