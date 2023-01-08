Home page World

Miriam Haberhauer

China’s corona infection numbers are currently at a record high. The federal government therefore now advised against unnecessary trips to the People’s Republic.

Berlin – In view of the current corona wave in China, the situation is getting worse. The number of infections reached a record high within a few weeks. Berlin now issued a warning for travelers.

Corona wave in China: the federal government advises against travel

Due to the high number of corona infections in the Chinese People’s Republic, the federal government is now advising against unnecessary travel. “The number of infections in China is currently at its highest level since the beginning of the 2020 pandemic,” the Federal Foreign Office announced on its website on Saturday.

“The Chinese health system is overburdened, and adequate care in medical emergencies is also affected,” it said. “Therefore, unnecessary trips to China are currently not recommended.” The EU states had not previously been able to agree on a uniform test requirement for travelers from China.

New categorization: “Imminent virus variant area”

From Monday, January 9th, the country will also be classified as an “imminent virus variant area”. The Robert Koch Institute said: “The People’s Republic of China (with the exception of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) will be considered a ‘virus variant area in which a worrying virus variant threatens to occur’ from January 9, 2023 at midnight”.

The current number of new infections in China is currently 9,308. An average of 6,316 new infections per day were recorded in the last seven days. Almost 92 percent of the population have received at least the first vaccination. The dramatic increase in the number of corona cases began after the abrupt end of China’s zero-Covid policy in early December. The Chinese population had previously demanded a departure from the strict measures in the form of massive protests. (mlh)