The US State Department said in a statement that all families of American employees are also allowed to leave.

The department warned Americans against traveling to Shanghai, China’s largest city and economic capital, “due to restrictions related to COVID-19, including the risk of separating parents from children.”

China is battling the worst wave of Covid infections since the outbreak of the epidemic, and the authorities imposed a complete or partial closure in Shanghai for a period of two weeks, where about 25 million people were ordered to stay in their homes.

China, where the Corona virus first appeared in the city of Wuhan in late 2019, is among the last countries in the world to adopt a “zero Covid” approach.

In Shanghai, the Chinese government implemented a controversial policy to separate children infected with the Corona virus from their parents who had a negative test result, but it was later forced to ease this policy after it was criticized.