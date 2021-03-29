The Corona warning app had hit: Now, among others, Peter Tschentscher and Bodo Ramelow have to be isolated at home.

Update from March 29, 7:03 p.m.: In addition to Peter Tschentscher, there is another country chief in quarantine. Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) also goes into domestic isolation. Like SPD politician Tschentscher, Ramelow was also at the corresponding Federal Council meeting on Friday, after which the Corona warning app sounded the alarm (see first report).

The left-wing politician said that German press agencythat the medical officer of the Saale-Orla district ordered him to cut off all contacts. Ramelow has a holiday home in the East Thuringian district. He is currently not leaving his property and can therefore not take part in state parliament sessions. The two ministers Benjamin-Immanuel Hoff (left) and Dirk Adams (green) avoid contacts because of a report to the Corona warning app. Ramelow wants to have a PCR test done on Wednesday to get certainty.

Saxony-Anhalt’s Economics Minister Armin Willingmann (SPD) also went into quarantine at home on Monday after a warning from the app. His ministry assumes a connection with the previous Federal Council meeting. Willingmann will be tested in the course of the week, but keep all other appointments from the home office, said a spokesman.

Hamburg: Corona quarantine for Mayor Tschentscher – warning app sounds the alarm

First report, March 29, 5:33 p.m .: Hamburg – After a message from the Corona warning app, Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) went into quarantine. Senate spokesman Marcel Schweitzer announced on Monday that the notice is apparently related to the last Federal Council meeting, after which numerous people present in the plenary hall received a notice.

In addition to Tschentscher, Senator for Justice Anna Gallina (Greens) and the Senate’s external representative at the federal and EU level, State Councilor Almut Möller (SPD), voluntarily went into domestic isolation. You currently work in the home office and had a PCR test done on Wednesday, Schweitzer said.

Hamburg: Mayor Peter Tschentscher in quarantine

Tschentscher has been First Mayor of the Hanseatic City of Hamburg since 2018. Therefore, the SPD politician is also present at the Prime Minister’s Conferences. Again and again Tschentscher appeared alongside Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) as a communicator of the resolutions.

Several German politicians had already been infected with Covid-19 * in the past. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn * and Friedrich Merz (both CDU) were sick with the corona virus. On Monday, the Bavarian MP Ulrike Scharf (CSU) also confirmed an infection to the Münchner Merkur *.