For a while it was part of everyday life for many people during the pandemic, but now the app is going into “sleep mode” after 270 million warnings have been sent. In theory, it could be reactivated at some point.

This is what it looked like when the warning app warned. Image: Kira Hofmann/dpa

BIn the federal corona app, which has been used millions of times, the function with mutual warnings will end on Sunday. From this Monday it will no longer be possible to warn others after a positive test and receive a red warning after “risk encounters”, as the Federal Ministry of Health had announced.

In view of the more relaxed Corona situation, the app should then go into “sleep mode” on June 1 and will no longer be updated for the time being. But you can keep them on your cell phone to continue using electronic vaccination certificates.

Total there was according to the app makers, a good nine million peoplewhich enabled more than 270 million alerts after testing positive using the app.

35 million users

Since it was launched on June 16, 2020, the app has been downloaded more than 48 million times and up to 35 million have actively used the application. The distance and duration of encounters between smartphones with an installed app were determined.

According to the ministry, the app can be “awakened” from sleep mode promptly if the pandemic situation becomes more critical again.