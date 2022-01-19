Home page world

divide

In Cologne, the incidence is still over 400. (Iconic image) © Sina Schuldt/dpa

When the Corona warning app is suddenly red, many people quickly become unsure. Then what do I have to do? Can I have a free PCR test done in Cologne?

Cologne – With over 400 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, the corona numbers are in Cologne* currently high. This also means that more and more people are given as contact persons. For many others, the Corona warning app suddenly displays a warning – and turns red.



24RHEIN* explains how to react to a red warning app.

People who have a red message in the Corona-Warn-App are generally entitled to a free Corona test. At some test centers in Cologne, those affected can even get a free PCR test by showing the app. (nb) *24RHINE is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.