The battle against Coronavirus as the only ray of hope has resulted in positive results of Plasma Therapy. The survival rate of plasma therapy in Uttar Pradesh so far has been 76 percent.According to Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Department, the results of therapy in the state are better than many other studies including ICMR. Explain that plasma therapy is being done in 10 institutes of the state, including 2 private institutes. And their results have been excellent.

According to Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajneesh Dubey, ‘According to the feedback received from our premier institutes including KGMU and PGI, plasma therapy has been proved. Even in many such cases, which could be very serious or could be slipped by hand. The evaluation process was carried out at 6 centers, where 421 transfusions have taken place. Of these, 321 (76%) Lod survived.

Asked why, despite the lack of supporting scientific evidence, the state has moved ahead with plasma therapy, Dr. Dubey said, “First of all, clear instructions were made from the CM to make every effort to save lives. At the same time, the Drug Controller of India also listed plasma therapy as experimental medicine, to which remadecivir was related. ‘